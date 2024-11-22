Our review of Neva, developed by Nomada Studio. Available now for PS5 (reviewed), PS4, Xbox X/S, Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch.

WHAT IS IT?

The loveliest video game to come out in 2024.

IS IT GOOD?

It’s gorgeous.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Disney artists.

A BRUSH WITH DESTINY

For its first couple hours, Neva contented itself with merely being the most beautiful video game you’ve ever seen. But then, something happens, and, though the core gameplay remains the same, its world begins to unfold in altogether unexpected ways.

It’s a bold, if not entirely successful, bid to be something more than just “that game that looks like the Sleeping Beauty background”, and developer Nomada absolutely deserves credit for it. We’re going to refrain from spoiling just what that something is in this review, but just know that Neva has some surprising dimensions to it…

DOG DAYS

Neva picks up where games like Okami and Journey – and Nomada’s own 2018 title Gris – left off; in other words, with some of the most striking hand-drawn graphics of any video game ever made.

Neva is a fantasy, almost a fairy tale, about a young woman named Alba (the player-character) and her pet/companion, Neva.

When Neva begins, the title character is merely a cub. Over the course of its four or so hours – corresponding to the four seasons – Neva grows into a formidable fantasy animal, a cross between a wolf, a dog, and a deer. In that time, Neva also becomes perhaps the most precious thing of all: your best friend.

If Neva was just four hours of Alba and Neva wandering through gorgeously rendered 2.5D landscapes, that would honestly be enough. If anything, its main weakness is all the time it indulges in its “gamier” aspects, like some overlong combat sequences or finicky precision platforming. These are, if we’re being honest here, distractions from the main event: watching Alba and Neva move across a world that looks like it was painted by Eyvind Earle.

That said, Neva certainly is and does more than just show off developer Nomada’s artistic chops. Its simple, fable-like story begins with a death (as these stories often do), and then unfolds as a series of challenges through which Alba/Neva must overcome an ever-growing darkness. It’s a tale told a thousand times over, but it’s told well here, simply, with minimal to no dialogue and an evocative art style which communicates more than most games accomplish in hundreds of hours of recorded dialogue.

THE JOURNEY NOT THE DESTINATION

Gameplay in Neva is simple, if not quite simple enough. Alba (you) can run and jump and dash and activate light towers and, on occasion, swing a shadow-destroying sword to fend off the dark, oozy, creeping things threatening the world.

The wolf-dog Neva is largely there to back you up, providing combat support or, as it grows/ages, assisting in traversing the terrain or solving simple environmental puzzles. At any time, you can stop whatever you’re doing and, with the tap of a button, pet the dog. Or hug. Or scratch around the neck. All are appreciated.

Neva is unabashed about its influences. There’s a healthy dose of Limbo or Inside, the two critically acclaimed “silent wanderer” titles from Danish studio Playdead. There’s quite a bit of thatgamecompany here as well, right down to the central mountain looming which has clearly been lifted from thatgamecompany’s masterpiece – and my personal #1 video game of all time – Journey. In its painterly aesthetic, it also reminded me of Ōkami, which, perhaps not so coincidentally, also stars a magical wolf.

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) is likely another influence, with its similar tale of a young woman’s bond with her wolf, set against a traditional tale (in that case, from the Iñupiaq people). It’s also possible that’s just a coincidence; after all, stories of magical wolves and dogs are irresistible.

A BEAUTY THAT SLEEPS

Most of all, and as I observed at the outset, it reminds me of a classic Disney film come to life. Evyind Earle may not be as familiar a name as Ub Iwerks or Walt himself, but his contributions to the Disney canon are extraordinary. As the lead background painter on films such as Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, and Sleeping Beauty, he helped establish a house style which favoured sparse, geometric shapes and bold, striking colours. (Here he is with some highlights of his Disney work.) Clearly, Nomada’s creative director Conrad Roset is a fan.

Frankly, it’s too bad there aren’t more games that take inspiration from classic animation. Cuphead is an obvious example; the various Samorost and Machinarium titles from Czech studio Amanita Designs; the remarkable (and criminally overlooked) Ni No Kuni which was actually co-developed by Studio Ghibli itself. Neva is a fine addition to a very small but illustrious pantheon and one of the Great Games of 2024.

***

Final score: 9/10 paintbrushes.

