VELD is returning to Downsview Park for its 11th-year edition from August 2nd to 4th, 2024! Over its 11 years of existence, VELD has become the premiere festival experience. In 2023, the festival hailed over 100,000 attendees over the three days. We expect this year to be even bigger, with the staggering lineup of electronic dance music artists.

VELD 2024 boasts a diverse roster of artists spanning across genres. For the first time, award-winning, ARIA, and Grammy-nominated producer FISHER; will be taking the headliner spot of the three-day festival. Fisher is best known for singles “Losing It” “You Little Beauty” and “Take it Off”.

Additionally, Marshmello will be taking the mainstage with his infectious energy and his signature marshmallow-headed persona. The lineup also includes other industry moguls and VELD fan favourites, Alesso, Martin Garrix, and Kaskade

Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz is set to make a monumental impact not just on the VELD stage, but across Canada with the debut of HOLO. For the very first time in the country, attendees will be treated to this breathtaking visual marvel, as cutting-edge technology transforms the main stage into an unparalleled immersive experience, promising a night of unforgettable wonder rarely witnessed in North America.

Each year, the energy that VELD has brought to the city has been unforgettable. The festival has been able to reunite the listeners of this ever-growing genre year after year, ultimately honing this festival as the party of the summer. With a vigorous 11-year run, we think that without a doubt, the festival will be one to remember. If you’re into electronic music, love to dance, or simply seeking a fantastic summer outing, this an event that you definitely shouldn’t miss!

VELD 2024 tickets are available now!

For more information visit: www.veldmusicfestival.com