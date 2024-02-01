Old Photographs of Cars from the 1920s

Hello fellow history enthusiasts and vintage automobile lovers! We are thrilled to present yet another captivating glimpse into Toronto’s mesmerizing past through the lens of the Toronto Archives. Our mission remains steadfast – to promote the use of these archives while fostering an appreciation for our city’s remarkable heritage.

Dedicated to preserving history, our history posts continue to showcase an exquisite collection of photographs discovered within the depths of the Toronto Archives. This time, we travel back to the vibrant era of the 1920s, chronicling the elegance and allure of automobiles that defined an era.

1920 – Effects of streetcar strike, Yonge Street looking north from Queen Street

Through this endeavour, we aim to ignite a sense of nostalgia among our readers and preserve the cultural significance of our shared past. The stories that these photographs tell are invaluable, unraveling the evolution of transportation in Toronto and the experiences of our predecessors.

We invite you on an immersive journey into the 1920s, a pivotal decade marked by momentous progress and a flourishing automotive industry. Our latest gallery features an array of vintage images that beautifully capture the spirit of this transformative era.

Immerse yourself in the timeless charm of classic cars that graced the streets. From opulent convertibles to sturdy sedans, these 1920s automobiles exude an unmistakable sense of craftsmanship and sophistication that has stood the test of time.

1920 – Ford touring car with broken axle

The Toronto Archives serve as invaluable guardians of our cultural heritage, encapsulating the stories and memories that shape our city. By exploring and promoting the use of these archives, we ensure that these artifacts remain alive in our collective memory for generations to come.

Join us as we bridge the gap between the past and present, paying tribute to the pioneers who paved the way for the cars we know and love today. Let us come together in celebrating the remarkable heritage of Toronto, captured through the timeless beauty of the antique cars from the 1920s.

Take a moment to appreciate the artistry, engineering, and sheer elegance of these vintage automobiles, and allow yourself to be transported back in time to an era where life moved a little slower, but the passion for driving was just as strong.

Together, let us cherish and remember our history, ensuring that the legacy of the 1920s automobiles lives on in the hearts of every Torontonian.

1920 – Wrigley’s Gum
1922 – Richmond Street, looking east from York Street
1923 – 376 Dupont Street
1923 – Exhibition, auto polo upset at Grandstand
1923 – H. W. McManus, carrying load of furnishings
1924 – Bala, group around car
1924 – Bulletproof bank messenger’s car, Dominion Bank
1924 – Marjorie Laing in front of car
1925 – Motor car
1925 – New Dodge car in yard
1925 – Toronto Durant Company, Star Brougham Motor Cars
1926 – C.A. Russell with car and Imperial Bank of Commerce van
1926 – Overland Sales used car showroom
1927 – Prince of Wales, Prince George in car
1927 – Swimmer George Young, close-up of car, Young, Foster, Inkster
1928 – Storm photos, car and truck in drift, [near] Terminal Warehouse
1928 – Varsity Grads return, team in car
1929 – Car in yard covered with snow – City of Toronto Archives, Globe and Mail fonds, Fonds 1266, Item 18769.
1929 – Leaside airdrome, planes and John H. Boyd’s Dodge car – City of Toronto Archives, Globe and Mail fonds, Fonds 1266, Item 16135.
1929 – Motor Show, first car being hoisted, back, Simpson Building – City of Toronto Archives, Globe and Mail fonds, Fonds 1266, Item 15489.
1929 – photograph of a billboard location overlooking a used car lot , located at Bay and Grosvenor streets
1929 – Pierce-Arrow car at Eglinton Hunt Club
1929 – West End brake-testing station, Officer MacBeth testing car – City of Toronto Archives, Globe and Mail fonds, Fonds 1266, Item 16488.

 

