Ribbon the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

This is Ribbon! She is an inquisitive, sociable and expressive cat ready to find her forever home. Ribbon does best when approached respectfully and given the opportunity to come to you; when she does you will be thrilled to meet a lovely, affectionate friend who enjoys lap pets, rubbing against your leg and wand toy play.

Ribbon

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years 8 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more

