Sunshine the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Sunshine is a sweet, loving kitty looking for someone to show him how to trust. He is shy around new people and takes time to warm up. He is looking for someone who has the time and patience to really give him the support that he needs.

When he isn’t fretting about strangers, he is the sweetest little companion. He loves to strut around the home looking for attention. He likes embracing quiet time and would be the perfect movie companion.

Sunshine would benefit from having little places he can go when he needs to decompress, as well as lots of stuff to keep his mind active – such as cat trees and toys. He would do great with a family who can spend a lot of time with him, playing and showing him attention and affection.

Sunshine

Age: 5 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.