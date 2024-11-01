Five Minutes With: Toronto Fusion Musician XOCÔ

Internationally acclaimed artist and educator Mestre Sérgio Xocolate also known as XOCÔ embarks on a mission to bridge the cultural gaps. The self-titled XOCÔ album follows up on his massive hit single with Pedro Luis and Flávio Guimarães, ‘Girando Na Renda’ which reached the top five on Brazilian radio. Described as a musical odyssey that transcends boundaries, weaving together the rich heritage of the Brazilian people from the North East. It’s not just an album but a cultural exchange, a musical journey, and a homage to XOCÔ’s Afro-Indigenous Brazilian heritage.
Name:
XOCÔ
Genre:
Afro-Indigenous Brazilian Psychedelic Rock Fusion
Founded:
2017. XOCÔ comes from my Capoeira code name “Xocolate”. At first, only my very best friends called me “XOCÔ” as a nickname for short. But once I became a Master of Capoeira, it stuck and I began to be known that way, especially on stage in my music career. I made a point of using an “X” instead of the “ch” as a tribute to my XUKURÚ Indigenous Nation and heritage.
Last Single:
Last Video:
I am so proud of the “GUERRA” music video which is a dream come true collaboration with the King of Pow Wow Techno- CLASSIC ROOTS. We even co-composed a brand new intro to the song as an Invocation to Indigenous Nations, which is only featured in the music video and includes a sacred interview at the very end.
Favourite musician growing up:
Alceu Valença but also Luiz Gonzaga and Clara Nunes. I was lucky to grow up in Recife, where I breathed in ‘cultura nordeste’ like air.
Favourite musician now:
Chico Science & Nação Zumbi and PLANET HEMP are both the best bands in Brazil.
Guilty pleasure song:
Love Me Tender- Elvis Presley
Live show ritual:
Asking my ancestors for their blessings!
Favourite local musicians:
OKAN, Ahmed Moneka and Rudy Ray in Toronto, ROMMEL in Montrèal and Luciano Lu in Ottawa.
EP or LP?
I am a romantic and like the smell and feel of old LPs. Speaking of which, the vinyl version of XOCÔ will be available for sale here.
Early bird or night owl?
I wake up early but I love the serene of the night.
Road or studio?
The energy in the recording studio is amazing but I love performing my music for a live audience the best.
Where can we follow you?
Website | Instagram | Facebook
***
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs:
Favourite local restaurant:
DROM TABERNA (Shout out to Misha!)
Favourite street in Toronto:
Augusta Ave in Kensington Market
Favourite park in Toronto:
Campbell Ave Park
Favourite music venue in Toronto:
Lula Lounge (shout out to Tracy Jenkins & Juana Hermida @Lulaworld Records!)
Favourite music store in Toronto:
Our house! A 5yo friend called our home “the place of a thousand drums” and many of which are for sale 🙂