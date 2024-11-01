Five Minutes With: Toronto Fusion Musician XOCÔ

Internationally acclaimed artist and educator Mestre Sérgio Xocolate also known as XOCÔ embarks on a mission to bridge the cultural gaps. The self-titled XOCÔ album follows up on his massive hit single with Pedro Luis and Flávio Guimarães, ‘Girando Na Renda’ which reached the top five on Brazilian radio. Described as a musical odyssey that transcends boundaries, weaving together the rich heritage of the Brazilian people from the North East. It’s not just an album but a cultural exchange, a musical journey, and a homage to XOCÔ’s Afro-Indigenous Brazilian heritage.

Name:

XOCÔ

Genre:

Afro-Indigenous Brazilian Psychedelic Rock Fusion

Founded:

2017. XOCÔ comes from my Capoeira code name “Xocolate”. At first, only my very best friends called me “XOCÔ” as a nickname for short. But once I became a Master of Capoeira, it stuck and I began to be known that way, especially on stage in my music career. I made a point of using an “X” instead of the “ch” as a tribute to my XUKURÚ Indigenous Nation and heritage.

Last Single:

GUERRA

Last Video:

I am so proud of the “GUERRA” music video which is a dream come true collaboration with the King of Pow Wow Techno- CLASSIC ROOTS. We even co-composed a brand new intro to the song as an Invocation to Indigenous Nations, which is only featured in the music video and includes a sacred interview at the very end.

Favourite musician growing up:

Alceu Valença but also Luiz Gonzaga and Clara Nunes. I was lucky to grow up in Recife, where I breathed in ‘cultura nordeste’ like air.

Favourite musician now:

Chico Science & Nação Zumbi and PLANET HEMP are both the best bands in Brazil.

Guilty pleasure song:

Love Me Tender- Elvis Presley

Live show ritual:

Asking my ancestors for their blessings!

Favourite local musicians:

OKAN, Ahmed Moneka and Rudy Ray in Toronto, ROMMEL in Montrèal and Luciano Lu in Ottawa.

EP or LP?

I am a romantic and like the smell and feel of old LPs. Speaking of which, the vinyl version of XOCÔ will be available for sale here.

Early bird or night owl?

I wake up early but I love the serene of the night.

Road or studio?

The energy in the recording studio is amazing but I love performing my music for a live audience the best.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs:

Favourite local restaurant:

DROM TABERNA (Shout out to Misha!)

Favourite street in Toronto:

Augusta Ave in Kensington Market

Favourite park in Toronto:

Campbell Ave Park

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Lula Lounge (shout out to Tracy Jenkins & Juana Hermida @Lulaworld Records!)

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Our house! A 5yo friend called our home “the place of a thousand drums” and many of which are for sale 🙂