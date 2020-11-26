Homegrown Business: Men’s Basics from Easy Mondays

Right now, the last thing many of us want to do is go busy shopping malls to find clothes to wear. This week we spoke to Jeremy Logan, founder of Easy Mondays. a Toronto-based men’s basics manufacturer and retailer that offers an intimate shopping experience.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Easy Mondays, a manufacturer and retailer of men’s basics clothing.

What made you want to do this work?

I have been in the fashion wholesale business for 15 years, and I have always wanted to create my own line of clothing. Over the years, I have gained an understanding of what men like to wear.

They like easy to wear pieces, good quality that fit well and look good. Pieces that they will reach for first, and that they can wear time after time. I wanted to be able to provide these items in an easy to shop environment, so I created a line of men’s basics under the brand name Easy Mondays that are Made in Italy. I offer sales from my website as well as personal shopping appointments in my showroom in Toronto.

What problem does this solve?

During the pandemic especially, people loathe to go to a mall or even a store to do their shopping. I offer an intimate shopping experience where I can give customers style advice and they can buy quality clothing in a welcoming environment.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Men 25-55

How does your business make money? How does it work?

By selling clothes to people. I make, they buy. Not only do I sell clothes under my own label, Easy Mondays, but I also sell other brands including Ecoalf, Hestra and Bellroy.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

At 160 Tycos Drive, Suite 239.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Why are your t-shirts so good?

Easy Mondays’ t-shirts are hand made in Italy from premium cotton and fit exactly the way you want them to. The shirts will always fit the same and I guarantee the quality. They won’t lose their shape or their colour. They look good enough to be worn both casually and they can be dressed up.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part – designing my own clothing line.

Worst part – having to wait to get new samples from Italy!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Don’t have one.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Independent men’s clothing shops like Uncle Otis, Muddy George, Park & Province. These guys are working their butts off during this difficult time and they curate a beautiful mix of clothing and provide great service.