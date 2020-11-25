Our favourite holiday gift ideas for dogs

Our pets are family too and we love to see them happy and healthy. We were overwhelmed with the interest in our pet gift guide in previous years that we decided to see what’s great for dogs this year. Here are some gift ideas for the furry friends on your list…

NOIZE Original: This vegan and cruelty-free outwear brand designed in Montreal now offers stylish coats for dogs. Like the human versions, there are no shortage of fine details. The Karter (Yellow) has cuffed armholes and back to minimize wind passing through, the outer fabric is durable, the filling is made with high tech and innovative materials using recycled plastic bottles that are just as warm as animal-sourced elements. A back opening allows for harness access for leashing, back pocket great for carrying bags, treats, and keys. Also has a faux fur trim on the hoodie. The Noel (Black/Red) is a thin puffy jacket that is also reversible. Sleeker in style with a velcro opening for easier wear. This style also has a pocket great for carrying extras for your walk. (FYI Use promocode: HARLEYFW15 for a friend’s discount)

Barkersons Bag of Barks: This Canadian company is now offering healthy and delicious dog treats and interactive toys in a monthly subscription – also one-off holiday gift boxes for dogs delivered right to the door! Each box is curated with high-quality items based on answers from their online profile questionnaire. Treats are lovingly made by actual chefs at Toronto’s Tom & Sawyer kitchen. No cheap toys or ingredients in this bag! Subscribers can opt for just toys too.

Beaver Canoe Cozy Vest: Buffalo plaid is on trend this season with this fun and functional warm vest. In true Canadian fashion, the iconic Beaver Canoe line is cozy to take you through our winters. This particular vest has thoughtfully added details including easy in and out access (velcro opening), back pocket to carry bags and a few treats), a zippered collar, a back harness opening for leashes. Also in the collection are soft hoodies and pyjamas. Available exclusively through Petsmart Canada.

The Bacon Collection is a fun line of made-to-order shirts and sweaters by a local designer. She began sewing shirts for her own dog, Bacon, who’s a style icon in the North American dog scene and sourcing specialty fabrics. When covid hit, the collection that’s found on ETSY exploded in interest. Outfits are limited runs and sewn with love.

OMG Surprise Fun Toys & Stocking Stuffers: If you have a destroyer as a pet then any random toy won’t do. We’ve been through a lot of toys and the ones we get the most bang for our buck are toys like the OMG Surprise line of dog toys available through Petsmart Canada. They are created with destruction and fun in mind. Each toy is 2-in-1 ! The Holiday Sickly Santa was too much fun and probably won’t make it till Christmas to be played with. They’ve got more holiday-themed toys available for all levels of dog play.

PetSafe Canada Play & Challenge Toys: We’ve been big fan of these boredom busting and durable toys and now that our pup has grown we’ve upsized to accommodate. The toys were designed to give dogs stimulating playtime to keep their minds busy and paws out of trouble. The treat dispensing ball waddles around as your dog plays dropping treats (or take part of their daily kibble) as it’s rolled around. The Chilly Penguin is great for freezing bone or vegetable broths – or drop a few blueberries and bananas to freeze in for a naturally sweet treat. The Tug-a-lug toy keeps dogs busy doing what many of them love, to tug on the rope. Add a few treats for incentive.

EarthPup Eco-Conscious Treats: Tails go wagging with these Canadian sourced and made dog treats. All-natural and organic ingredients are used in these delicious bits. Made in small batches and contains no soy, grains or wheat. Find popular Chicken Bone broth and Beef Bone broth recipes. Portion of all sales goes to the Friends of Humane Society International. You’ll also want to learn about their plastic negative commitment.

For The Pawrents:

Rescue Coffee is a local roaster that gives back to rescues and shelters. Not for pet consumption but gives us humans fuel to keep up. Coffee beans are fair trade and roasted in the Maritimes. And it’s darn good coffee! 10% from the sale of each bag is donated. We are fans of their Howli-day Blend.