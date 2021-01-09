Peaches and Cream is Looking For a Sweet Home in 2021!

Peaches: smart, independent, handsome, working in a field he loves. He is a bit of a workaholic, but outside of that he enjoys pouncing, staring, chewing, napping, and self-improvement books. 5’6, cause apparently that matters. Also comes with 4 free training sessions with adoption.

Shy but sweet, Peaches and Cream is Precious and Cute. He likes treats and his wand toy, and enjoys watching people from the window. Welcoming people to his apartment is another one of his favs. He loves being able to say, “come on in, make yourself at home”. A great host, he’s known to come out for pets and ask about playtime. Sure, sometimes he’s more interested in laying in his bed and judging you from a distance. But we can’t always be extroverts, can we?

Peaches is an interesting one. A creative type if you will. Like a tortured artist, Peaches is all about extremes. He has such a warm heart, has such a kind and loving nature. He forms tight bonds with his humans and relishes their company.

He also likes to duke it out with them and chase their ankles around the house. No joke. This furbaby is also a boxer. He gets frustrated sometimes and takes it out on those around him. We aren’t talking about love bites or friendly bops with the paw. Peaches can sometimes get mean.

He’s not proud of this. He knows he can do better. But for now this behaviour is a part of who he is. His adopters will be bringing home a sweet and affectionate couch companion who will fall in love with the sound of your voice. They will also be bringing home a wannabe MMA fighter with a tough guy complex.

Peaches and Cream needs a home without children or other animals. He will need his own little “sanctuary” room where he can calm down when he is feeling frustrated. Most importantly, his family will need to be patient.

He is such a good guy deep down. He loves his humans and loves spending time with them. He just gets carried away sometimes. If he found a family who understood this and was patient with him, he would surely thrive. Our staff will be there to help guide you and get you guys started on the right paw with 4 free training sessions.

Peaches and Cream

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 years 5 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.