Fiona The Cat Needs a Loving New Home in Toronto!

There is no ball of yarn too long or cat toy too big in Fiona’s eyes. She can chase her toys up and down hallways and stairs forever, but unfortunately human’s just can’t seem to keep up.

Eventually her humans tire out and head to bed for the night, but sometimes Fiona likes to stay up late and continue playing on her own.

Fiona is looking for a forever home with owners who will spend lots of time playing with her and giving her pets and attention. She is a little shy around new faces, but very quickly warms up and approaches you for love and attention.

Fiona considers herself an elite athlete when it comes to games, but like all athletic superstars, she sometimes needs a little bit of time to rest. Occasionally, Fiona experiences seizures and needs to take it easy for a bit. But, this condition can be managed with the right care. We can provide all the information needed to care for Fiona.

Fiona is a loving and energetic young cat and will make a great pet for anyone who can match her energy!

If you think you could be Fiona’s new partner in crime, begin our adoptions process here adopt-a-pet/adoption-process