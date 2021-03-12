“Five Minutes with” With Toronto Post Punk Outfit Shallow Waves

Toronto based Shallow Waves is a dark alternative, post punk, noise group with heavy industrial influences. Their most recent effort displays a marked diversion from their original iteration as an alternative, 60s garage rock act, as Shallow Waves have taken a cue from contemporary bands like Metz, Idles, Girl Band, and Toronto’s underground music scene.

Name: Shallow Waves

Genre: Postpunk/ Noise rock/ Alternative

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2 Albums ( Situations 2015, Parallel States Of Consciousness 2019), 1 EP ( S/T) and a few singles here and there.

Latest release: Parallel States Of Consciousness

Latest single: Simulation

Favourite local restaurant:

Bar Isabel

Favourite band as a teenager:

Hmm, it would probably either have been Nirvana or NIN or practically any Can Rock band ( OLP, IME, Age of Electric, I love it all)

Favourite band now:

Hmm either would Kontravoid, Ganser or Girl Band

Guilty pleasure song:

Anything by Meg Myers probably

Live show ritual:

Not really any rituals, just hoping my band members make it to the stage on time when its our slot.Im sure we’ll get it right someday.

Favourite local artist:

Gloin

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos

Queen or College St?

College St

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Where can we follow you?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShallowWaves/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WavesShallow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shallowwaves

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4a6vSDvqwtDkpvuEFMDyvg

Bandcamp: https://shallowwaves.bandcamp.com/

Website: https://greenwitchrecordings.com/

Email: shallowwavesmusic@gmail.com

We have our upcoming EP called “Echoes Of A Collapse” and the lead single + vid “ Degradation” coming out very soon on New York based Label Green Witch Recordings. It is our debut release with them and we are incredibly excited for it. Pay attention to our social media as well as on Green Witch Recordings’ instagram as release information on the EP should be out soon!