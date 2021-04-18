A Spring Pasta With Chicken By Chef/Butcher Tyler “Chefboy” Daniel

Just in time for spring! Toronto Chef/Butcher Tyler Daniel graced us with this delicious dish just in time for the new season we’ve all been longing for.

Spring Chicken Pasta – Serves 2

Ingredients

– 2 chicken breast

– 1 large shallot

– 6 garlic cloves

– 1/4 lemon zest

– 1 cup torn kalamata olive

– 1/5 stick butter

– 350 grams farfalle pasta

– 1/4 cup chicken jus

– 1 1/2 cups white wine

– salt/pepper/cayenne/ chili flake

– goat cheese

– pea shoots

– 15 cherry tomatoes

– basil

– canola/vegetable oil

Directions

1. First finely dice your shallot and minced garlic. Add this to a medium heated pan with a splash of vegetable or canola oil along with your rustic torn kalamata olives.

2. Slowly heat the mixture up while adding just a pinch of salt and few cracks of black pepper.

3. Once the shallots and garlic start to become transparent add in the lemon zest and cook down for an additional minute or so.

4. Place the mixture in a bowl being sure to get all the remnants out of the pan. Turn up the heat to medium high while adding just enough oil to coat the pan in a thin layer.

5. Once the oil is hot, add the two chicken breasts that have been dusted in salt, pepper, and cayenne. The more spice you like the more cayenne you can add. After searing the chicken on all sides through in a 350 degree oven until internal temp is at 165 F.

6. Depending on the size of the chicken breast it could be anywhere from 5 to 10 min. While that is cooking start your pasta water. Salting the water once it has reached a rolling boil.

7. After the pasta is added it should take 10-12 minutes for it to be done. After the chicken has finished cooking remove it from the pan and add your white wine to the pan. Making sure to get the fond (bits of flavour stuck to the pan) off with a wooden spoon or plastic spatula.

8. After the wine has reduced by half add in your garlic mixture, halved cherry tomatoes, chicken and and chicken jus (reduced chicken stock). Let that come together for about a minute then add in your 1/5 stick of butter.

9. At this point I like to add a couple of table spoons of pasta water to my sauce. Strain the pasta. Add it to the rest of the ingredients in the pan. Plate the pasta first. Then the chicken sliced on a bias on top.

10. Next I like to put more sauce on top and finally garnish with basil, pea shoots, and goat cheese. A filling meal that doesn’t leave ya feeling slow!

Bon appetite!

