Cherry the cat is looking for that special someone to take her home

April 17, 2021 Joel Levy Lifestyle, Pets

Hi, I am Cherry the cat. I am currently eligible for adoption matchmaking but not quite ready to go to my forever home. Please ask about me during your adoption counselling session for more information.

Cherry

Age: 3 years
Sex: Female
Size: Small
Colour: White/Grey
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
Declawed: No

 

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

 

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

 

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 2057 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

Related Articles