Old photographs of the Toronto waterfront from the archives

While browsing the Toronto Archives and the Toronto Public Library Archives, I found a lot of great images taken along our city’s waterfront. From 1856 until 1999, these images illustrate how the Toronto waterfront has grown and, in detail, show the many changes that have occurred there.

Some of my favourite images include the first 3 which are part of a greater collection of cityscapes from Toronto taken in the year 1856. The dredge reminds me of the work we did to form the lands of our city and the infrastructure change throughout the images shows the transportation we built to get people around them.

I have included some of my favourite images as well as the descriptions I could find.