New Food and Drinks at Victor Restaurant in Toronto

Nestled away in the Entertainment District, there is no reason that Victor shouldn’t become your new favourite cocktail bar and perhaps your new favourite restaurant.

Victor sits pretty (very pretty, thanks to some stellar interior design!) at the base of Le Germain Hotel and has an equally beautiful bar space if you’re just looking for class cocktails. The menu is upscale bistro fare with a North American focus but a European flick.

All this talk of cocktails got you pretty thirsty, right? I love nothing more than a pre-dinner drink, so I opted for the Sherry Bomb Fizz. Aperol, sherry, elderflower, lemon, peach bitters and egg white made for a fun and light way to start my gastronomic adventure. My glamorous daiquiri loving dining partner went in for the Mango Rumba, a tropical riff on a classic. Another riff I tried later on in the evening was the Negronic, a fusion between a negroni and a gin and tonic, turning my favourite cocktail into a longer and more accessible drink for those not a fan of dry, alcohol forward libations.

Let the fine dining commence! Seafood has always been a firm favourite of mine, and there is plenty of it to enjoy on the menu at Victor. The Grilled Shrimp served with crab croquette appetizer was nothing short of brilliant but, friend, the Butter Roasted Scallops with DuPuy lentil and carrot and fennel puree was nothing short of divine. The scallops were utterly perfect. Shortly before ordering a glass of Tuscan Chianti to accompany my entree, I considered writing a short sweet ode to them in my iPhone phone notes. Sadly or thankfully, you decide, I did not get a chance as the main courses came rolling in and I was now focused on my Panko Crusted Eggplant while stealing surreptitious glances at my friend Kate’s 8oz Beef Tenderloin served with a sweet potato pave, an incredible parsley puree and some cute sweet baby vegetables. Despite my claims of pescaterianism, I did indeed have a bite. It was too good. Damn.

We ordered a side of the Cauliflower Gratin as anything that uses the word “truffle” or “truffled” needs to end up on my plate. I did find this dish a touch too creamy, with the flavours a little lost in the Béchamel style sauce, but I enjoyed the crispier mouthfuls of the florets baked on top.

I would like to take this moment to say that the service at Victor was fantastic. Our server was attentive and very knowledgeable about the menu and the best food pairings. The wine she picked to pair with the steak, Horseshoes and Handgrenades Shiraz, has now made it to the top of my preferred reds list. We were also able to order an Espresso Martini that wasn’t listed on the cocktail menu as a digestif.

Sure, we were getting full, but I wasn’t about to pass up an opportunity to try a delicious praline mousse, peppered with hazelnuts and literal joy! Dessert at Victor comes fresh from local Toronto patisserie, Nadege. If you have heard of the French bakery, you’ll know that it is second to none in the city. If you haven’t, well let this be your introduction. Decadent, indulgent and well deserved; you need to save room for sweet!

Our experience at Victor was fantastic and très chic; it is a space I really wanted to be in and a place I didn’t want to leave! I could easily imagine a slow transition from dining table to cocktail bar – perhaps a steady plan for my next visit!

For reservations or more information, visit the Victor website.