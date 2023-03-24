The Closing Party will be a social cocktail event and fundraiser hosted in collaboration with Will Lou & Alex Wong of “The Raptors Show.” They will be joined by Bobby Webster, Toronto Raptors general manager, for a discussion about his career journey and the importance of diversity and inclusion in sports. The ticket price for the closing party is $68. In addition to the panel discussion, it will also include a performance by renowned Canadian hip hop artist BEALS, live DJ entertainment, bites & sips, and access to the live event. A portion of closing event ticket sales will be donated to the Bobby Webster Scholarship Fund.

Who should attend? Anyone who works, leads, or supports the food, drink and hospitality industry. Attend to listen and learn from the experiences including from three of the most influential women in the industry as they share candidly about their challenges, successes, failures and breakthroughs. Shop the curated Bodega. Eat all the delicious foods.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the conference, visit www.unblockTO.com

The Unblock Conference is supported by leading sponsors including the Ministry of

Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Destination Toronto, TIAO, LCBO,

USDA, Tromba Tequila, Vodkow, Blue Moon, Lavelle, Wellington Beer, Canola, Figure1 Publishing, Restaurants Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada and media sponsor Foodism Magazine. Conference managed by Events by Dionne Inc. and culinary program curated by Highbell and Hong Shing.