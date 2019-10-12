“A Day in the Life” with Toronto performance artist Yolanda Bonnell

Yolanda Bonnell is one of the playwrights for The Election, along with Natasha Greenblatt. The Election sparks urgent dialogue just as Canadians take another swing at the ballot box. Exploring the realities of Indigenous, Settler and Newcomer experience with the political process, this play asks: Do we have a voice and does that voice count?

The Election is playing at Theatre Passe Muraille October 9 – 27, 2019. For this production, audiences with diverse access needs are recognized and performances have been specified to provide open captioning, touch tours, relaxed performance, and childcare.

For more information visit commonbootstheatre.ca.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the College and Ossington area on the west side of Toronto. I love it so much – it’s so close to everything. And it’s great because I can be at that corner where it’s bustling and then turn the corner onto my street and it’s so quiet. Lots of trees. It’s beautiful.

What do you do?

I am a performer – actor and dancer. I am a writer – playwright and poet. I am a producer and co-artistic leader of manidoons collective. I am a workshop facilitator. Director. Storyteller. Creator. Artist. I do a lot of things!

What are you currently working on?

Right now, as an actor, I’m performing in The Unnatural and Accidental Women by Marie Clements at the NAC. It’s the first production as part of the “Indigenous theatre” sector of the institution. I’m also writing a grant to workshop a new play I’ve written and getting ready to bring my solo show, bug to my hometown of Fort William First Nation and Thunder Bay (Superior-Robinson Treaty) directly after we close. Very rarely am I ever only working on one thing.

Where can we find your work?

You can find more information either at www.yolandabonnell.com or www.manidoons.com.