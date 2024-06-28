Toronto is experiencing a supercharged growth in demand in the health and wellness sector including physiotherapy and massage services. With the ongoing stresses of city living and adjusting to the “new normal” work and lifestyles, we are seeking out more of these clinics. One of the fastest growing areas in the city hovers around The Well (quickly becoming known as the wellness district) and the latest to open is the Mobility House.

Located conveniently across the street on Wellington Street West, stands a modern and more personal approach to physio and massage therapy. Mobility House opened this past December as an extension of the popular Stretch Lab. The business saw approximately 350 clients within the first month of being opened and continues to grow.

The demand for their services is not limited to any particular time of the year either. Office workers and individuals in the downtown core continue to seek ways in how to best use their company benefits that, let’s be real, are sometimes forgotten about. Why? For starters, it’s often because we can’t find a good clinic that is conveniently situated. Then, we often just can’t seem to find the time especially if benefits run out by December. But some companies are now also renewing benefits in March and September to offer more flexibility to their staff. That means less strain on the clinics that try to fit everyone in at the most stressful time of the year. And given the location of Mobility House, they are poised to be a go-to for many. In fact, they’ve already fostered partnerships with staff of large firms such as Dyson and LinkedIn with their head offices located nearby.

But what makes it stand out? “Mobility House has a holistic approach to healthcare that integrates various modalities to take back control of one’s healthcare from a fragmented system,” said David Moskowitz, Founder of Mobility House.

The concept here is that patients have access to a variety of healthcare practitioners. With a diverse range of wellness providers including trusted chiropractors, massage therapists, osteopaths, and personal trainers all in house, patients won’t have to jump from clinic to clinic across the city to get the care they need. “Mobility House aims to become a central hub for alternative healthcare in Ontario, providing accountability measures for patients,” said Moskowitz.

Mobility House has also created a non-clinical environment. “We wanted to create a space that we hope will make patients feel more at home,” said Moskowitz.. We also noticed details like elements of nature throughout the space also help to promote relaxation and well-being within.

They will also follow up with patients to ensure they are following up on a previous appointment and also to check in with any prescribed treatment plans. They will reach out to patients and see how they are actually doing in between sessions and if they are following any prescribed plans of action. Now that’s a reminder I would appreciate as often life gets ahead of me.

Where do you start?

It all starts with an initial consultation. And it’s easy to book even with your busy schedule. All appointments can be found online. Here, along with one of their trusted healthcare practitioners, you can review your health and lifestyle concerns to determine an effective, and detailed personalized plan of action. A sports injury? Too much time hunched over your computer? Twisted your back while trying to roller-skate again? Just tired of waiting to get in to see your GP on related mobility issues? Whether you’re looking for an effective massage therapist or need more, the staff here will work with you so you feel like you’re in control of your own health journey once again.

Visit their website!