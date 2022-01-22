Little the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Little is a big kitty with an even bigger heart, she takes some time to warm up but it is the most rewarding feeling once she does. She likes to sit beside you and just know that you are around for her. A little snack here and there from her food is how she eats, so don’t worry if she grazes, she’s quite the gazelle. Little would make the perfect fit in a home with someone who’s there the majority of the time so that she knows she’s safe while they are around!

Little loves playing, and you can always grab her interest by pulling out some of her favourite toys. Even though she’s older now, she still loves to play and exercise.

As she got older, Little lost her desire to be pet and picked up very much. She thinks all that petting business is for kittens. But she doesn’t mind a short and sweet pat on the head every now and then to let you know she loves you.

A good match for Little will be someone with no other pets, and someone who can recognize feline behaviours and body language. Little will benefit from a calm environment with lots of space for her to take a break when she needs to.

Little

Age: 7 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

