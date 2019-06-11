Layers of Fear 2 (PS4) Review: Ghost bust

Our review of Layers of Fear 2, developed by Bloober Team. Released on May 28, 2019 for PS4 (reviewed), Windows, Xbox One.

WHAT IS IT?

A spooky and nightmarish haunted house simulator.

IS IT GOOD?

It’s fun, though less frightening and more just generally creepy.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Horror fans. And, surprisingly, cinephiles.

LIGHTS

Lately, there has been a surge in popularity in what might be called haunted house video games. Titles like Slender Man, Amnesia, and the (Toronto-set! https://indie88.com/the-best-video-games-that-take-place-in-canada/ ) SOMA all tend to have certain things in common: a first-person perspective, spooky/decrepit environments like hospitals, insane asylums, or creaky old houses, a plethora of jump scares, and, significantly, player-protagonists with little-to-no ability to defend themselves.

Whereas traditional survival horror titles like Silent Hill or Resident Evil give players a gun or a crowbar with which to ward off the ghosts and goblins, haunted house games are entirely designed around the idea of defenselessness: your hero is alone, and afraid, and vastly overpowered by the evil forces that surround them. The idea isn’t to fight back, but rather to survive. In many ways, these are the games that come closest to how you or I would actually behave when thrust into a comparable scenario.

One of the best of the genre remains the original Layers of Fear https://www.gamesradar.com/layers-fear-review/ , a game that successfully balanced disturbing aesthetics, mind-bending gameplay, and well-timed jump scares. I am disappointed to report that its sequel, out now, pales in comparison – though it does have a few neat tricks up its sleeve.

CAMERA

Setting aside the mythos of the original, LoF 2 tells a brand new story involving a washed-up actor (in the original, it was a failed painter) plagued by malevolent forces, both seen and unseen, psychologically torturing him for reasons both annoyingly clichéd and frustratingly enigmatic. Initially, the game sets up a sadistic film director as the game’s driving force, with some early sequences proving the most frightening precisely because of how realistic and plausible everything seems. There’s very little here, at least in the early goings, that couldn’t reasonably be experienced in the real world, albeit one I hope to never wake up in.

That the game later abandons this for an increasingly supernatural approach is both a major weakness – once everything is spooky, then nothing is – and also one of its strengths: there are some truly surreal moments in LoF 2, ones that could only work in this medium.

ACTION

In particular, there are a couple elements that may technically constitute spoilers, but are so central to the experience they bear mentioning:

First is something that should really be one of the game’s selling points: the fact that LoF 2 is filled with many, many (many) references and homages to classic horror and cinema in general. Here’s a quick rundown of just some of the references I caught: Hitchcock (of course), Ridley Scott, David Fincher, Wizard of Oz, Kubrick (naturally), Jean Cocteau, Lynch (no kidding), Willard/Ben, and, pardon the pun, a hell of a lot more.

Some of these references work really well, especially when you turn a corner and find yourself in a twisted recreation of a famous film scene. (The Wizard of Oz sequence is a highlight.) Others, however, are rather clumsy, as if the developers couldn’t find a good place to work in a beloved film, and so just slapped together a random tableau for the player to stumble across. On the whole, though, these homages add a nice metafictional layer to the whole thing, even if they’re not inherently scary. (That’s a running theme, as I discuss below.)

The second element: at least 50% of the game, by my count, is in black-and-white. It’s a strategy that was used to great effect in The Blair Witch Project, not to mention one of the hallmarks of the horror gaming genre, Fatal Frame https://bloody-disgusting.com/editorials/3496853/video-game-retrospective-fatal-frame-series-still-scariest/ . The reason it works so well here is that it helps mask the artificiality of computer-generated graphics. Perhaps paradoxically, black-and-white games actually appear more lifelike than full colour, which more easily reveal their blemishes and unreality.

CUT

Where LoF 2 really falters is that, in the end, it’s actually not that frightening. I don’t say this as false bravado – I confess to finding the original terrifying – but rather because it simply lacks some of that grittiness and unpredictability which, to be honest, may well have been a product of the lower budget afforded the original. LoF 1 basically had one trick, but a trick that worked really well: at any given moment, whenever your back was turned, the haunted house could reconfigure itself into new and twisted shapes.

Thus, in the original LoF, you might find yourself at a dead end, turn around and find another dead end, but turn around again and suddenly the first dead end has been replaced by a totally new and ominous-looking area. Other times, you might get sent down a seemingly endless spiralling hallway, only to turn around and find that the rest of the house has, in effect, snuck up behind you. Those touches are mostly lacking in LoF 2, or when they do occur, push you along such a linear path that they’re more comforting than scary. With a handful of exceptions, there’s little that’s surprising here.

CUT AGAIN. AND STAB. SLICE. KILL KILL KILL

Where LoF 2 does try to add something new, it mostly falls flat. One of the game’s biggest flaws is its introduction of a handful of incredibly annoying chase sequences. In each of these scenes, a Slender Man-like creature loudly announces itself, chases you through a virtual obstacle course that’s impossible to solve on a first attempt, kills you, and sends you back to the nearest auto-checkpoint. It’s trial-and-error gameplay at its worst.

That also brings me to another flaw, perhaps the fatal one: there are absolutely no consequences for dying in Layers of Fear 2. In fact, the only place you can even die or “lose” is during those chase sequences, with no penalty other than that quick checkpoint reset. What should be the game’s most terrifying moments are thereby transformed into annoying and unskippable grinds.

Alien: Isolation (unequivocally the scariest video game of all time https://www.gamesradar.com/alien-isolation-review/ ), figured out ages ago that an insta-death foe is only terrifying if there are real in-game consequences, with that game wisely deploying sparse and manual save points to heighten the tension. It’s quite a surprising misstep in LoF 2, given that it was actually impossible to die in the original Layers of Fear. That game understood that, even if a player knows they cannot die – in theory a tension-killer – there is sufficient terror to be found in exploring a spooky and twisted environment that refuses to play by any particular set of rules. (SOMA did much the same with its Safe Mode https://www.pcgamer.com/frictional-on-designing-somas-new-monster-free-safe-mode/ .)

At the same time, one unfortunate carry-over from its predecessor is LoF 2’s generally bad voice acting, made worse by a melodramatic script burdened by cliché. With two exceptions – impressively, it’s the two child voice actors – the performances in this game run the gamut from awful to middle school drama club. And in a horror game, there’s nothing that pulls you out of an experience faster than hearing a dreadful voice actor butchering their lines.

HEADLINE

To be clear, I did enjoy my time with Layers of Fear 2. There’s plenty of nightmarish imagery on hand, especially when filtered through black-and-white and especially when it comes to the creepily/realistically animated mannequins that populate the cruise ship where the game nominally takes place. (Side note: for a game supposedly set on water and full of film references, where’s my Jaws homage?!)

Combined with the better-implemented in-game tributes to classic horror, and classic cinema in general, it’s a Haunted House worth visiting. It’s just more Disneyland Haunted Mansion than, well, Layers of Fear 1.

