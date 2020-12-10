Interview with actor Jenna Clause of ‘The Wilds’ on Amazon Prime Video

How did you land your role as Martha on The Wilds?

JC: I originally auditioned in 2018 in Buffalo NY, and sent in my 3 scenes. Months later, I received an email for my first ever screen test! I screen-tested over Skype with the writer and other casting directors and I again did my 3 scenes for the role. Months go by and one day, I was sitting on my porch and out came my family with confetti and their phones recording my reaction as they told me I got the role of Martha in ‘The Wilds”. I of course cried tears of joy and months later I packed my bags to film the pilot in New Zealand!

The characters all have their strengths and weaknesses. What can you tell us Martha’s?

JC: Martha’s weakness is definitely her outlook on life. Martha lives in her own reality of how she wants the world to be like. In her own world, she likes to convince herself that everyone lives forever, no one she loves will die or betray her because she is so afraid of facing adult problems. Her fear of this started because her trauma froze her developing mentality the age it happened to her. However, her strengths lay within her mentality. This experience pushes her to protect her mental health to behave like her trauma is non-existent. Her coping mentality/mechanism is so strong in a toxic way where it causes her behaviour to act in a socially unaccepting and sometimes awkward way. When she gets stranded, her fight for survival forces her out of her shell and face adult problems to a whole new extent that could possibly bring her back to reality.

Your character ends up on this trip with her best friend, Toni, who seems more like a sister to us and she’s the complete opposite of your character – skeptical, protective. But which character do you relate to the most in real life? and why?

JC: They definitely have a sister-like bond and are very much protective and understanding of each other. In real life, I feel I resonate the most with my character, Martha. Martha is a compassionate and empathetic lover of her friends and family and remains loyal to the ones closest to her. Me and Martha also have a very deep connection to our indigenous backgrounds and to me, that aspect drew me closer to her because I have never shared a spiritual similarity to any other role before her.

What research did you do for your role in this series? We are seeing references to Lord of the Flies and Lost.

JC: All of those films definitely have elements that are similar to my show, however, this show has its own take on surviving an island in itself. For research, I watched movies that our writer, Sarah Streicher recommended to me to help me get a feel of what may be lying ahead for us to film. I also watched documentaries/videos on trauma victims. I feel that topic relied heavily on Martha’s mentality and helped me get a better understanding as to why she was against certain survival tactics that were life-saving for everyone.