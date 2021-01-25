Homegrown Business: Style App on-demand styling service

This week’s Homegrown Business profile chats with Linda Stamko, the founder of a new on demand styling service called Style App.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Style App is the first on-demand styling service. We connect customers with Personal Stylist to shop together in the GTA.

We recently launched two virtual styling features: shop online and closet edit – both from the convenience of your home with an expert Stylist.

Our primary goal is to help our Clients refine their personal style, without the hassle and frustration of doing it alone. You will learn valuable shopping and style tips and realize the importance of making your image and confidence an essential part of your life.

What made you want to do this work?

Style was created because I needed a Personal Stylist and didn’t know where to find one. I wanted to shop with someone who has my best interest, to get an honest opinion and expert fashion advice. But most importantly I wanted it to be easy and convenient.

Just like any other aspect of your life, when you need help you hire a professional, such as a hairdresser or fitness trainer. Now Style has made it very easy and convenient to hire a professional Personal Stylist.

What problem does this solve?

Style app solves two problems, first where do you find a Personal Stylist? I suppose you can Google and try to find one, but we have already vetted our Stylists, so all you have to do is pick, click, and get styled.

Second, we’ve all been shopping our entire lives have a closet full of clothes, but nothing to wear. This cycle has to stop. We have a knowledgeable and talented team who are all passionate about providing outstanding personal shopping and styling experiences. Let us help you discover your style with confidence to create an inspiring wardrobe with clothes you will wear.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Style is here to help working professionals who want to look and feel their best, but don’t have the time or patience to do it alone. We help anyone who would like a one-on-one personalized service to achieve a personal style that suits them.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our Stylist get paid after each and every styling session and Style app takes a percentage of the payment from the Client. Our Stylists are independent contractors and can work as much or as little as they prefer.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Style app can be found on the App Store. We are currently servicing the GTA with more malls and cities coming soon across Canada.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question a prospective customer should ask is ‘Do I have to purchase anything?’ With Style app, we do not require our Clients to purchase anything.

We pride ourselves on providing an extremely personalized service with focused attention to your individual needs. With no paid partnerships, every suggestion is uniquely tailored to you. We truly have our client’s best interest.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is we make people look and feel good! Our Stylists can give you the confidence to be the best version of yourself. Our goal is to take your style to the next level to make you look and feel amazing.

The worst part is people think Stylists are exclusive to celebrities because they have always had access to them, but we feel EVERYONE deserves access to Personal Stylists.

We all deserve the same treatment to look and feel our absolute best.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The joke is most people think Personal Stylist will make you dress to the nines. This is not true, especially in today’s Covid world – where we live in comfy clothes. With our help and expertise, we help men and women make the right choices for their body shape, lifestyle, and personality.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I would like to give a big shoutout to all frontline works and small businesses affected by the Coronavirus. Like many of you, I cant wait to go to my favourite restaurants and enjoy time with family and friends. I love Molisana Bakery – they have the best pasta and pizza and I’ve been enjoying their takeout, especially during Covid.