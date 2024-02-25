Recipe for Hot Chocolate Cookies from Evive

Evive shared with us this delicious recipe for Hot Chocolate Cookies, courtesy of Erb & Spice. Infused with the rich flavours of the Azteque wheel, these cookies offer a perfect blend of coconut oil, vanilla, and a medley of gluten-free ingredients. Adorned with mini vegan marshmallows and chocolate chips, each batch of these delectable treats yields 36 cookies, providing a cozy and indulgent experience in just 40 minutes from start to finish.

Hot Chocolate Cookies

Yields: 36 cookies

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes per tray

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Azteque wheel, defrosted

¾ cup coconut oil, melted

¾ cup coconut sugar

¾ cup cane sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups gluten-free flour

½ cup cacao powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. baking powder

1 cup mini vegan marshmallows

½ – ¾ cup vegan chocolate chips

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the coconut oil, coconut sugar, cane sugar and vanilla. Add in the softened Azteque cubes and mix well.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cacao powder, baking soda, sea salt and baking powder.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Stir in the mini marshmallows and chocolate chips.

4. Place the dough in the fridge to chill for 10 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a cookie scooper, separate the dough into 36 balls. Roll the cookie dough balls and gently flatten them before placing them on the baking sheet. Approximately 8-12 will fit on each tray.

6. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the outside is firm and the centre is still soft. Remove from oven and let sit on the tray for a few minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. The cookies will continue to firm up as they cool.