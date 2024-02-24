Remi the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Are you ready to welcome a bundle of love into your life? Look no further than Remi, our adorable senior cat with a heart of gold!

Remi is the epitome of a lap cat – nothing makes her happier than snuggling up close and sharing quiet moments of companionship. Her gentle purrs and soft nuzzles are sure to melt away the stresses of the day, making her the perfect cuddle companion for chilly evenings or lazy afternoons.

Adorned in a sleek black coat with adorable white paws, Remi’s striking appearance is complemented by her snowy whiskers and captivating big green eyes. She’s a vision of elegance and grace, sure to turn heads wherever she goes.

But it’s not just her looks that make Remi special – it’s her affectionate nature that truly sets her apart. Whether it’s a gentle head bump or a tender gaze, Remi knows just how to make you feel loved and cherished.

Remi has perfected the art of the adorable meow – whether it’s a soft mew to ask for food or a playful trill to get your attention, her sweet vocalizations are bound to make your heart melt.

Remi’s gentle demeanour and polite nature make her a favourite amount her furry peers. She understands the importance of mutual respect and is always considerate of the boundaries of her fellow feline friends. Whether is sharing a sunny spot by the window or just enjoying quiet time on the couch. Remi approaches every situation with kindness and understanding.

This sweet girl has some unique dietary needs, but her love for her special food only adds to her charm. With a sensitive tummy, Remi thrives on a diet tailored to her digestion, ensuring she stays happy, healthy, and content.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a senior cat who promises a lifetime of cuddles and companionship, then Remi is the perfect match for you.

Remi

Breed: Domestic Shorthair,Mix

Age: 13 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

