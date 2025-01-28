Alan Dilworth, Artistic Director of Necessary Angel Theatre Company, leads one of Canada’s most dynamic and innovative theatre organizations. With a rich history of 46 years, the company is renowned for creating space—both literal and metaphorical—for collaboration, bold storytelling, and artistic risk-taking. Since stepping into the role in 2019, Dilworth has navigated challenges like the pandemic while producing critically acclaimed works and supporting emerging artists. As Necessary Angel prepares for its upcoming production of Winter Solstice, Dilworth remains dedicated to fostering theatre that challenges, inspires, and connects communities.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Necessary Angel Theatre Company is one of English Canada’s most vital original creation and touring organisations. We have a forty-six-year history of innovation and risk-taking and we engage theatre artists from a variety of disciplines in the creation of new work.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Necessary Angel has always been about the best of what theatre is: a space. A space for creation, process, collaboration, innovation and the unknown – things we all need, as creative beings. We aim to create a space where questions can be asked, and new meanings can be made by artists and audiences alike. A space for encountering and wrestling with complexity, contradiction and questions of our time. A space for diverse stories and voices. And as a venue-less company, we’re a “space-less space,” with artistry, innovation and connection at its core.

When did you start/join it?

I joined Necessary Angel Theatre Company in the fall of 2019.

What made you want to get involved?

I am the fourth Artistic Director of Necessary Angel. Richard Rose, the founding Artistic Director, was one of my first theatre mentors. I have great admiration for the artistic work Necessary Angel created under Richard’s leadership and the conversations the work provoked. Richard encouraged me to make work that examines what it means to be human, to dig deep into questions about who we are, and to crack open our complexities and contradictions.

What was the situation like when you started?

I began working at Necessary Angel in the fall of 2019. My first production with NA, The Events by David Grieg was programmed for the spring of 2020. The Event was cancelled midway through our run due to the pandemic. We quickly pivoted to creating digital programming and artistic residencies that supported continued theatrical engagement despite the pandemic, for audiences and artists alike. Creating and exploring innovative theatrical experiences that still allowed new work to be experienced was an exciting challenge.

How has it changed since?

Five years later we are thriving as a company. Since the pandemic, we have staged five critically acclaimed, diverse productions including the beautiful world premiere of NEW by Pamela Mala Sinha, produced an immersive audio drama version of Roland Schimmelpfennig’s The Great Fire, and supported over nine resident artists through our NA LAB program.

What more needs to be done?

Our goal is to extend our NA LAB programming so we can continue to share the inspiration, joy, and power of making theatre through residencies, classes, and workshops.

How can our readers help?

Please visit our website, see a show, connect with us, and if you can, support Necessary Angel.

Do you have any events coming up?

Our mainstage production of 2025 is the Canadian English language premiere of Winter Solstice. We’ve been on a five-year journey to bring this formally audacious, politically prescient, and sharply funny play to the stage. Our frequent collaborator, Roland Schimmelpfennig, is one of the world’s finest living playwrights. His razor-sharp works challenge and implicate, they prod and poke and make fun of while asking us to look at ourselves as social and political creatures, in a world awash with human inequity. We’re presenting this play with Canadian Stage and BirdLand Theatre at Berkeley Street Theatre, Toronto, from January 14 to February 2.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Youth Without Shelter, an emergency residence and referral agency serving homeless youth. They are dedicated to providing shelter and support programs for homeless youth ages 16-24.