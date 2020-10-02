“Five Minutes With” Alternative R&B Artist Elina Filice

Born to Canadian parents, Elina spent her formative years in Singapore before moving to Canada to attend University. In September 2017 she moved to Dublin to pursue music more seriously, and completed two diplomas at BIMM Dublin. She has released an EP and several singles, and has gigged extensively. She founded Red Vine Music, helping artists and small businesses with creative marketing.

Name: Elina Filice

Genre: Alternative R&B

Founded: Been writing/performing since childhood, releasing music since 2018!

# of Albums: Lots of singles, EP #2 in the works!

Latest Release: Music video for “Thinking of You”

Latest Single: “Thinking of You”

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Catch me at El Furniture Warehouse

Favourite band as a teenager:

Bowling for Soup

Favourite band now:

Radical Centrists

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Lost in Japan- Shawn Mendes (it’s a bop)

Live Show Ritual:

Arrive way too early. Forget to write out set lists. Stress for no reason. Lots of Honey.

Favourite local artist:

Daniel Caesar

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneeky Dees all the way

Queen or College St?

Catch me on Queer St. West

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park is a gem

EP or LP?

Much respect for an LP, but EP’s are more realistic/accessible for indie artists and their fans

Early bird or night owl?

No good song was written before 2am (spoken like a true night owl)

Road or studio?

As a perfectionist studio can stress me out alot- I feel my happiest and most alive on a stage!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti for sure (go veggie)

Where can we follow you?

Anywhere you internet! Instagram/ Twitter/ TikTok/ Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

Check out the music video I just put out, its v gay and v Toronto. Few more singles and EP on the way! Keep an eye on my socials for live streams/ hopefully some gigs upcoming!