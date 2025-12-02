Lady Nessie the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Lady Nessie is a gentle, affectionate dog who is eager to connect with the people around her. She approaches the world with a mix of curiosity and sensitivity, and once she starts trusting someone, her warm and loving nature shines through. She is especially fond of being pet and will lean in close to soak up every bit of attention. Her soft, steady presence makes her easy to spend time with, and she is the kind of dog who quietly reminds you how rewarding companionship can be.

On walks, Lady Nessie is enthusiastic and ready to go. She can pull ahead at times, especially at the start, but her eagerness comes from a genuine excitement to explore. She also adores sniffing her surroundings, taking in every scent along the way. In moments of uncertainty, she may drift closer to her handler for reassurance before confidently moving forward again. She handled doorways beautifully and showed that she takes new situations in stride, especially when given a calm, patient guide.

Lady Nessie enjoyed time at the park but wasn’t overly distracted by the environment-what she wanted most was affection. She is happiest when someone is by her side, offering gentle touch and steady companionship. Sudden loud noises can startle her, but with a supportive person nearby, she quickly recovers and continues on.

Overall, Lady Nessie is a very sweet, friendly dog who is learning to feel comfortable in the world. She thrives with people who offer patience, kindness, and gentle structure, and she will repay that care with closeness, warmth, and loyalty. She is ready to be a devoted companion to someone who appreciates a sensitive, loving dog who simply wants to be near the people she trusts.

Lady Nessie

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black / Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

