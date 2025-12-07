Recipe for Holiday Sticky Toffee Stuffing Pudding

Come Dine With Me Canada brings together bold home cooks from across the country, and Toronto’s Jack Showers stands out with his laid-back “California Italian” style shaped by years of devouring Bon Appétit videos. By day, he works in tech sales, but by night, he’s perfecting creative dishes for TikTok, and this festive Sticky Toffee “Stuffing” Pudding is his holiday showstopper. Warm, nostalgic, and playful, it’s a cozy-season dessert that feels like Christmas in a ramekin.

Holiday Sticky Toffee “Stuffing” Pudding

Ingredients:

For Pudding Base

200 g chopped dates

¾ cup boiling water + 1 tsp baking soda

⅓ cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

For Mix-ins

1 green apple, diced and tossed in lemon juice

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup toasted walnuts

Cinnamon + pinch nutmeg + pinch clove

For Rosemary Toffee Sauce

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup butter

¾ cup heavy cream

Small sprig fresh rosemary

Pinch salt

To Serve

Scoop of vanilla cream

Directions: