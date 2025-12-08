Dr. Trevor Born is the founder of TMB Cosmetic Surgery, a premier clinic and MedSpa with locations in Toronto and, more recently, Manhattan. TMB provides a full spectrum of cosmetic surgery and MedSpa treatments, performed by a trusted team of skilled surgeons, nurses, and aestheticians. Renowned for his signature “effective, minimalist” approach, Dr. Born is celebrated for achieving natural, refined results. His work has been featured in Vogue, Elle, and O, The Oprah Magazine, and he is widely recognized among high-profile clients for his discreet and expert aesthetic enhancements. We spoke with Dr Born to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

TMB is a state-of-the-art cosmetic surgery and MedSpa clinic with flagship locations in Toronto and Manhattan. We offer a comprehensive range of cosmetic surgery and MedSpa services, delivered by a highly sought-after team of surgeons and aestheticians. At TMB, we believe cosmetic surgery is a lifestyle investment. Our philosophy is rooted in effective minimalism—delivering refined, natural-looking results that enhance our clients’ inherent beauty and allow them to look and feel their absolute best.

What made you want to do this work?

My father, Dr. Gunther Born, was also a renowned plastic surgeon. He founded the first burn unit in Canada and has always been a tremendous inspiration to me. Following in his footsteps felt natural. Beyond that, I’ve always had a deep appreciation for classical art, and that passion strongly influenced my decision to pursue this field. Plastic surgery, at its core, is both science and art—it requires not only technical skill, but also an elevated understanding of balance, beauty, and aesthetics. That artistic aspect of the work truly drew me in.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The cosmetic enhancement landscape is crowded, with practitioners offering varying levels of training, skill, and experience. For discerning clients, it can be difficult to know whom to trust. My goal was to create a safe, world-class environment where patients could receive cutting-edge treatments, advanced technology, and expertly executed surgeries, all delivered with precision, artistry, and discretion. At TMB, we cater to clients who expect excellence, and I hold myself to the same exacting standards they do.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is diverse but unified by their shared appreciation for quality and discretion. We work with elite individuals, from VIPs and celebrities to high-net-worth professionals, socialites, and tastemakers. Whether they seek subtle MedSpa treatments or transformative surgical procedures, our clients value personalized, luxury care and trust us to deliver results that are elegant, natural, and uncompromising.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our business is driven by our services. We offer a full spectrum of treatments, from bespoke packages to highly specialized procedures. This includes everything from facelifts, body contouring, and tummy tucks to advanced laser treatments and non-surgical enhancements—all designed to meet the unique needs of our clientele.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our Toronto clinic is located in the heart of Yorkville. We also operate a Manhattan location, offering the same elevated experience to clients in New York City.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: Why should I choose TMB over another cosmetic surgery practice?

Answer: I’ve spent decades perfecting my craft, working with some of the most recognizable faces and figures in the world. The TMB team is dedicated to blending innovation with artistry—we are constantly introducing new technologies and techniques to Canada while maintaining a meticulous, patient-first approach. Our goal is to restore and enhance beauty in a way that is seamless and natural. At TMB, we don’t create “overdone” results; we deliver quiet luxury—elevated, subtle transformations that reflect true sophistication.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The most rewarding part of my work is seeing the transformation—not just in how clients look, but in how they feel. Confidence is powerful, and when someone sees themselves looking revitalized and authentically beautiful, it often inspires growth in other areas of their life. For many of our clients, these treatments represent a form of self-care and empowerment that goes beyond the physical.

The most challenging aspect is encountering individuals who have been treated by unqualified or unregistered practitioners. Sadly, this happens far too often and can cause real harm, both to the individual and to the reputation of our field. I strongly encourage anyone considering aesthetic work to seek out board-certified, highly experienced professionals. This is not an area where shortcuts should ever be taken.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Trove Wellness and Othership are two outstanding examples of modern wellness experiences in Toronto. Personally, I’m a big believer in cold therapy and holistic wellbeing. While cosmetic treatments help you look your best, true transformation comes from taking care of both the inside and the outside. When wellness and aesthetic care are combined, the results are truly life-changing.