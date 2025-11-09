Recipe for Candied Ginger and Thyme Loaf from Rachel Pardoe

Sourdough Enzo social media followers know that “everything” Rachel Pardoe creates out of her sourdough starter and discard ends up being an art masterpiece, in addition to being delicious and wholesome. Art and functional sourdough recipes meld in her new cookbook, “Sourdough Everything: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Beautiful Breads and Other Bakes,” releasing in March 2026, with preorder now available.

In anticipation of her new cookbook and the upcoming holidays, Pardoe shares the following recipe for her Candied Ginger and Thyme Loaf, a joyous balance of sweet and savoury that sums up the holiday season in every bite.

Candied Ginger and Thyme Loaf

Total time: 36 hours

Active prep time: 30 minutes

Baking time: 35 to 45 minutes

Makes: 1 loaf

Special Equipment: Stand mixer fitted with a dough hook (optional), Dutch oven/bread cloche (Pardoe uses a Fourneau Grande), Banneton (optional), Bread lame (optional)

Ingredients:

Dough

280g tap water

100g active 100%-hydration sourdough starter

70g honey

9g sea salt

325g bread flour

75g whole wheat flour

Inclusions

80g candied ginger, cut into 3/16-inch (5mm) pieces

5-6 sprigs fresh thyme, stems removed

Directions:

Prepare the dough (20 minutes active, two hours rest).

In a medium bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the water, starter, honey, salt, bread flour and whole wheat flour. Knead on low or mix by hand until the ingredients are incorporated. Cover the dough with a bowl cover or plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 to 45 minutes. Perform a stretch-and-fold. Cover and let the dough rest for another 30 to 45 minutes. Perform a coil fold. Cover and let the dough rest for another 30 to 45 minutes.

Laminate the inclusions and proof ( 15 minutes active, three to six hours bulk proof at room temperature, overnight cold proof).

After the set time has elapsed, turn the dough out onto a clean, unfloured countertop, and working from the middle, gently pull the dough out using fingers to coax the dough to stretch further. Ensure slow stretching to prevent the dough from tearing. Moving around the edge of the dough, continue to pull it outward until a roughly 15-inch (38cm) square has been achieved. Sprinkle half of the candied ginger and thyme over two-thirds of the dough. Take the corners of the third that does not have any inclusions and fold it like a letter until it is covering half of the inclusions. Fold it over again so the dough has been folded in thirds lengthwise. Sprinkle the remaining candied ginger and thyme over the length of dough. Then roll it up from the bottom. Place the dough back into the bowl, cover and let it rest at room temperature until it is around doubled in size. This may take three to six hours, depending on the ambient room temperature. Once the dough has doubled in size, gently turn the dough out from the bowl and place it seam-side up into a banneton or linen-lined bowl of choice. Cover with a bowl cover or plastic wrap and place it into the refrigerator for an overnight cold proof.

Bake and store the loaf (35 to 45 minutes).