Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Dimitrios Kolovopoulos

Toronto comedian Dimitrios Kolovopoulos builds his comedy from honesty first, trusting vulnerability as the engine and surprise as the payoff. His sets invite audiences into his inner world with sincerity, then quietly subvert expectations through sharp turns, emotional precision, and deeply personal truths. Influenced as much by his peers as by comedy legends, Kolovopoulos reflects the collaborative spirit of the Toronto scene—measured, fearless, and relentlessly curious. Whether he’s unpacking intimacy, identity, or family through bilingual absurdity, his material feels alive, evolving in real time. It’s comedy rooted in trust: trust in the audience, in the process, and in the idea that truth—when pushed just far enough—can land the biggest laughs.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my comedy as personal. I always try to invite the audience into my inner world with sincerity, then subvert their expectations with the right amount of vulnerability. I found out quickly in my career that whenever honesty isn’t the engine behind the material, it never lands the way it should—so I always try to come from truth.

Who are some of your influences?

I do picture comedians that inspire me when I write, especially, but honestly, my peers and friends are the ones that have had the biggest effect on me.

Hannah Veldhoen, Stephen Karmazyn, and Kyle Lucy for their chaos and authenticity.

Manny Mangat and Callum O’Neil for their ability to draw out unique premises and keep hammering tags, never leaving any meat on the bone.

Shanil Patel and Cameron Pheonix for their precision and composure. The list goes on. I started comedy in Toronto, so everything I am I owe to the people around me.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Hard tie between Eddie Murphy and Billy Connolly. I couldn’t believe that human beings were capable of entertaining audiences like that. I still can’t believe it if I’m honest.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Geoffrey Asmus

What is your pre-show ritual?

Depends on the stakes – I always find I perform better when I detach myself from the outcome, and I can be free to experiment, so in those situations, nothing – it’s just another day, and I clock in.

But more often than not, about 4 cigarettes and a couple beers.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Its tough to say – Absolute Comedy club has given me the highest consistent thrills

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

It’s my closer, and it has been for almost a year now. What’s exciting is that it keeps evolving — the more I write, the more new angles I find that feed into it. The premise is about how I’m not confident with dirty talk, but I’ve learned to get good at it by just saying nonsense in Greek to my partner, which they absolutely love.

Eventually, the bit turns into me saying real truths in Greek — about them, about my relationship with my mother, about who I actually am. It always feels like the perfect way to end a set. I’m scared I’ll never write anything better.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

The classics, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc., but live shows will always be king.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I grew up in Nicosia, Cyprus. I miss it, my friends. They’re all just short, hairy Greek dudes who think the movie 300 is a documentary.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Every Sunday, I host an 8 PM show called Shock Collar Comedy at Backroom Comedy Club. The premise of the show is that I wear a shock collar, and I get zapped if the other comedian on stage isn’t being funny. It’s a fun space to try new material or riff with the audience as the prospect of me getting electrocuted is a pretty satisfying safety net.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Manny Mangat