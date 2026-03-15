Recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine from Farm Boy

March 15, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Farm Boy shared with us this recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine, a fragrant, saffron-infused stew of spiced vegetables and chickpeas simmered to tenderness and served over fluffy couscous.

Recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine

Moroccan Vegetable Tagine

Prep Time: 20 min
Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

  • pinch Farm Boy™ Spanish Saffron
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 ½ Tbsp minced ginger
  • 1 ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Garlic Flowers
  • 1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cumin
  • ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste
  • 1 medium Spanish onion cut into 1″ pieces
  • 3 medium carrots peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
  • 2 bell peppers cut into 1″ pieces
  • 1 medium Italian eggplant cut into 1″ pieces
  • ½ small butternut squash peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
  • 1 can Farm Boy™ Organic Chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 1 lemon juiced and zested
  • ½ cup cilantro or parsley chopped
  • 4-6 cups couscous cooked

Directions:

  1. In small bowl, place Farm Boy™ Spanish Saffron and top with boiling water. Set aside to infuse as you prep everything else.
  2. In large Dutch oven, add Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, ginger, Farm Boy™ Garlic Flowers, Farm Boy™ Organic Cumin, Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cinnamon, and Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste. Cook for a few minutes until fragrant.
  3. Add onion, carrots, bell peppers, eggplant, butternut squash, Farm Boy™ Organic Chickpeas, saffron-infused water, salt, and pepper.
  4. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook for 30-35 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.
  5. Add tomatoes, lemon zest and juice and continue to simmer, covered, for another 10 minutes.
  6. Add cilantro, season to taste, and serve with couscous.

 

About Demian Vernieri 930 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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