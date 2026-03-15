Recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine, a fragrant, saffron-infused stew of spiced vegetables and chickpeas simmered to tenderness and served over fluffy couscous.
Moroccan Vegetable Tagine
Prep Time: 20 min
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
- pinch Farm Boy™ Spanish Saffron
- 1 cup boiling water
- 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 ½ Tbsp minced ginger
- 1 ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Garlic Flowers
- 1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cumin
- ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste
- 1 medium Spanish onion cut into 1″ pieces
- 3 medium carrots peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
- 2 bell peppers cut into 1″ pieces
- 1 medium Italian eggplant cut into 1″ pieces
- ½ small butternut squash peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
- 1 can Farm Boy™ Organic Chickpeas drained and rinsed
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes
- 1 lemon juiced and zested
- ½ cup cilantro or parsley chopped
- 4-6 cups couscous cooked
Directions:
- In small bowl, place Farm Boy™ Spanish Saffron and top with boiling water. Set aside to infuse as you prep everything else.
- In large Dutch oven, add Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, ginger, Farm Boy™ Garlic Flowers, Farm Boy™ Organic Cumin, Farm Boy™ Organic Ground Cinnamon, and Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste. Cook for a few minutes until fragrant.
- Add onion, carrots, bell peppers, eggplant, butternut squash, Farm Boy™ Organic Chickpeas, saffron-infused water, salt, and pepper.
- Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook for 30-35 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.
- Add tomatoes, lemon zest and juice and continue to simmer, covered, for another 10 minutes.
- Add cilantro, season to taste, and serve with couscous.