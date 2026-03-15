Recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this recipe for Moroccan Vegetable Tagine, a fragrant, saffron-infused stew of spiced vegetables and chickpeas simmered to tenderness and served over fluffy couscous.

About Demian Vernieri 930 Articles

Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.