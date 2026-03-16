Homegrown Business: Charles Wachsberg of Nutrius

Nutrius, founded by Charles Wachsberg, CEO of Apollo Health and Beauty Care, is a global skincare and bodycare brand redefining what “affordable luxury” means. Known for its bestselling Brazilian Body Butter Cream and signature Coco Bliss, Berry Bliss, and Botanical Bliss collections, Nutrius blends natural ingredients with innovative formulations to deliver products that delight every skin and hair type. With a full suite of in-house development and manufacturing, the brand ensures exceptional quality while keeping its offerings accessible to a broad market. Headquartered in Toronto, Nutrius has already reached millions of customers worldwide through retailers and Amazon, proving that beauty can be both high-performing and inclusive. Curious how Nutrius is creating a holistic ecosystem of products that stand apart from the rest? Keep reading—you’ll discover why this brand is more than just skincare.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Nutrius is a global skincare and bodycare brand dedicated to celebrating individual beauty through high-quality, natural products. Best known for their moisturizing and enriching Brazilian Body Butter Cream, Nutrius has developed a full suite of complementary skincare products in their iconic Coco Bliss, Berry Bliss and Botanical Bliss scents, including the Brazilian Body Washes, Body Mists, Brazilian Shampoo and Conditioner, and more. Nutrius is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and under the Apollo Health and Beauty Care umbrella of companies. In Toronto, you can shop Nutrius on Amazon among other retailers.

What made you want to do this work?

My passion has always been founded on the desire to innovate and create exceptional products while delivering incomparable value to the end user.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Personal Care and Beauty need not be inaccessible and fragmented. The Nutrius brand delivers affordable luxury and performance that is always on trend and which is designed for all skin and hair types as well as all budgets.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is, in effect, the broad market — from the new, young, and aspirational customer to the discerning and sophisticated and tenured consumer of the most respected department store brands. Nutrius is designed for everyone and it will delight the broad consumer public.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our company is a value producer with a full suite of in-house product development, manufacturing, and distribution services. This complete vertical capability allows us to optimize efficiency and value in our offerings and pass these savings along to our global customers. Fundamentally, our own relevance and success is measured in the repeat purchase of our products. That’s the primary test that matters. Nutrius products have faithfully delivered on this promise and outcome with millions of touch points and satisfied customers.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Nutrius products are sold at notable global retailers and can additionally be purchased online through Amazon.

Why should I buy your product(s) when other alternatives exist?

Nutrius is not simply a brand with redundant features and positioning. Our products have been carefully designed and crafted to attend to unmet needs which other products do not offer. Be it formula composition, captive technology, distinctive sensorial attributes, and clean and sustainable production processes, Nutrius is a holistic ecosystem of exceptional and standalone products made right, with incomparable passion and caring, and with a corporate ethic that is unrivalled.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do at Nutrius is unquestionably the execution and commercialization of our great products — both current iterations and those in development. There are no “worst” parts — simply the typical and natural realities of managing a complex business with many moving parts which demands and delivers product brilliance and flawless execution.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“All skin care products are the same.” How radically far from the truth that comical misconception is….

Where can we follow you?

Instagram