Homegrown Business: Shael Weinreb of The Home Equity Partners

The mission of The Home Equity Partners is to empower Canadian homeowners. With over forty years of experience in real estate, sales, customer service, acquisitions, and finance, the executive team at The Home Equity Partners works to provide innovative home equity solutions. We spoke with CEO and Founder, Shael Weinreb, to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The name of the business is The Home Equity Partners. Many Canadian homeowners today are “house-rich, cash-poor.” The only way they could previously tap into their home equity was by selling their home or taking out a loan. The Home Equity Partners has introduced a new solution that doesn’t require a homeowner to do either.

We launched the Home Equity Sharing Agreement (HESA), which provides homeowners with debt-free cash in exchange for a percentage of the home’s future value.

What made you want to do this work?

Introducing this model to the Canadian market is personal for me. My father, who was in his early 80s and retired at the time, tried — through a bank that he had a relationship with for almost three decades — to access a small amount of the equity he had built up in his home. The bank turned him down simply because, on his Notice of Assessment from the previous year, he didn’t have enough income, from the bank’s perspective, to justify the loan.

That got me curious about what other products are out there in the Canadian marketplace, beyond just going to a bank, to get a home equity line of credit. I stumbled upon this concept that was being offered in the United States, and I thought it was really interesting because they took a much more entrepreneurial, equitable, and holistic view of somebody’s application when deciding whether to extend cash to somebody who had built up sufficient equity in their home.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The good news for homeowners in 2025 is that home equity is at a record high in Canada. The bad news? Accessing that home equity isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Lenders today can be very picky with who they want to extend credit to.

The Home Equity Partners takes a much broader look at one’s application and does look at each file on a case-by-case basis.

The debt-free cash that The Home Equity Partners provides allows homeowners to accomplish goals such as making renovations, funding a child’s education, putting a down payment on a second home, starting a business, and handling other life expenses that were previously unattainable to them.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Anyone that owns a home in the GTA and maintains a 30% or more equity position in their home.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The Home Equity Partners earns money through Asset Management Fees paid solely by its investors and charges a 3.9% processing fee to the homeowner on each deal it completes.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We operate throughout the entire Greater Toronto Area (for now). Plans for expansion to come!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question would be, “How much will your product cost relative to the other home equity products in the marketplace?” The real answer is it depends on the performance of the housing market during the term of the relationship. The HESA can be cheaper to a homeowner relative to a HELOC over the long term.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: Hearing the stories of how we have transformed people’s lives with our product.

Worst part: People shying away from a HESA simply because they have never heard of it and are not interested in learning more about it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Huh? A HESA? What the heck is that?

Where can we follow you?

