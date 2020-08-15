Help Adisa (and Her Mom) Find Their Forever Home in Toronto

Adisa and her mom, Tiger Mama, are a bonded pair that are looking to go to a home together. This dynamic duo have been through a lot of changes recently, and with some cats, change can be scary. These two are having trouble adjusting to new people and new places.

Currently they’re living with their foster parents, who are working very closely with our amazing Feline Behavior Team to help them overcome their fears. How do they do this? Well, there are many, many exercises and activities designed to help cats like Adisa and Tiger Mama build confidence and lower stress. Their three favourites are: grooving to the mellow sounds of Music for Cats by their favourite composer, David Teie, watching bird videos on Youtube and gazing out the window while perching on the cat tree.

They’re making great progress! Adisa is way more comfortable being petted now and she’ll roll around and purr. Tiger Mama is starting to explore the house more and more every day. And she’ll join her foster parent on the bed to check out the latest bird videos.

The ideal home for these two beauties would be calm, stable and quiet, where they can continue their journey towards a fear free life. If you think you might have that home, our Feline Behaviour Team will be right there to support you by giving you 4 free post adoption training sessions!

Adisa

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 years 2 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

