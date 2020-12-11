“Five Minutes With” Local Singer-Songwriter Holly Clausius

Holly Clausius was born and raised in Exeter, Ontario. She is self taught on guitar, ukulele and piano and has been writing and making her own music for over 5 years. Currently, she resides in Toronto, and is a full time musician/music teacher. Clausius’ original music can be described as acoustic melodies filled with raspy, haunting vocals and lyrics bathed in pure honesty. Her single “Set Me Free”, a quarantine collaboration, is currently being played on CBC radio stations across Canada and she released her debut EP “Sunflower” at the end of August.

Name: Holly Clausius

Genre: Singer-Songwriter, Folk, Pop, Soul

Founded: Singing since she was 5 years old (2002), playing guitar and writing since 16 (2013)

# of Albums:1 EP, 7 singles

Latest Release: Sunflower (EP)

Latest Single: Sunflower (single)

Latest Video: lyric video- Leo’s Song

Favourite local Restaurant:

Black Jack BBQ Leslieville- their pulled pork poutine👌🏻

Favourite band as a teenager:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Favourite band now:

Threeway tie: ABBA and Lady Gaga, David Bowie

Guilty Pleasure Song:

The Chicks- Some Days You Gotta Dance (the whole album- fly)

Live Show Ritual:

if I’m with a band, I like printing out a setlist for everyone in a fun colour/font

Favourite local artist:

Feist (if that counts)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta! I love Italian.

Queen or College St?

College for music venues, queen for shopping/fun.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale, I’m an east ender.

EP or LP?

Love a good LP.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl!

Road or studio?

Road if I had the option.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss chalet, my mom loves it, haha.

Where can we follow you?

@hollyclausius on Instagram, Holly Clausius Music on Facebook and if you search Holly Clausius I should come up on all your fav streaming services. And my website if you’re feeling fancy.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Check out my debut EP ‘Sunflower’ on all platforms now!