“Five Minutes With” Alt-Rock artist, Apricity

Alt-pop indie rocker Apricity ushers audiences into a dim and grim post-apocalyptic world with the release of her sophomore single and video, “The Fear”

For those newly enchanted under Apricity’s cast of spells, be prepared for an audio and visual storybook of epic tales — literally and figuratively. “The Fear”s official music video is set in a steampunk world with dashes of Walking Dead and comic book escapism for good measure, and the release also features a stunning graphic novella to well-buckled boot.

“After searching far and wide in a post-apocalyptic world, I find my companion, Jason, only to discover he is now being used for sport to fight the captured zombies,” Apricity reveals of the multimedia project’s plot.

For the Scotland-born, Canada-based powerhouse vocalist, both “The Fear” and “All My Lies” showcase her intense vox over fastidiously chosen tracks that embody the spirit and vision of her musical tenure. Channelling the prowess from the likes of Shirley Manson and Alanis Morrisette, the indie songstress holds nothing back — pushing the boundaries on art, music, and all that’s in between.

As an artist, Apricity promises to prey on the darkest corners of your mind, revealing your insecurities and curiosities about the afterlife; where “being awake” could mean a state of consciousness, a state of dreaming, or simply the state of mourning you’ve left behind.

Name:

Apricity

Genre:

Alt-Rock

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

Working on the first one

Latest Album:

Latest Single:

The Fear

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

So many. Blondie, Kate Bush, Alanis

Favourite musician now:

Alanis and love Amy Lee

Guilty pleasure song:

Any Backstreet Boys ( lol)

Live show ritual:

M&Ms for power

Favourite local musician:

So many. Lots of talent just to list one, The Arkells

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird gets the worm

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Working on 2 new releases with videos. One with Joey Niceforo.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Anywhere with good coffee

Favourite street in your city:

My street. The best neighbours

Favourite park in your city:

My backyard. It’s an acreage

Favourite music venue in your city:

We do many venues in our own neighbourhood. Had the pleasure of having Jammers Waffle House out here playing.

Favourite music store in your city:

My iPod 🙂