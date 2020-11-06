NHL ’94 (PS4) Review: Instant Classic

Our review of NHL ’94, developed by EA Sports/EA Vancouver. Released on October 30, 2020 for PS4 (reviewed), Xbox One, Sega Genesis, and SNES.

WHAT IS IT?

An excellent update to the NHL series with incredible 16-bit graphics.

IS IT GOOD?

It’s the best NHL video game ever made.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Sports fans, Vince Vaughn.

Three entries in, the NHL series of video games has peaked with NHL ’94. It’s a game that showcases all the 16-bit glory our current console generation can muster, with the added bonus of updated rosters and teams.

As fans may recall, previous series entries suffered from incomplete licensing agreements. NHL Hockey had NHL teams but no agreement with players, meaning you could play as the LA Kings, but not as Gretzky. Conversely, NHLPA ’93 brought us player names and likenesses, but no NHL: you could now play as Gretzky – and make his head bleed – but he represented a generic “Team LA”, which just happened to have the same jersey colours as the real-world LA Kings.

Happily, NHL ’94 remedies past mistakes, bringing both licences home to roost. However, this does mean NHLPA ’93‘s much-vaunted fighting system (and aforementioned bleeding heads) have been excised. If only the real-world NHL could do the same.

But it’s not just about rosters and licences: NHL ’94 has gotten a major quality-of-life overhaul, with improved sound, crisper graphics, and several major gameplay enhancements. I can’t get enough of NHL ’94, and I predict I’ll be playing it for years if not decades to come.

An odd thing happens when I boot up my PS4 copy of NHL ’94. For whatever reason, the game is labelled NHL 21, and the only way to actually get to the main game is to wander the menus of the PSN store until I find something labelled NHL ’94 Rewind. It’s not a problem I’ve encountered on my Genesis copy, so I’ll chalk it up to the Sony online distribution system.

Regardless of which system you play it on, NHL ’94 is easily the best NHL game I’ve ever played. It’s easy to get a handle on, but only reveals its many subtleties after hours upon hours of play. The sound effects are realistic, and I love the way the in-arena pipe organ blasts out chiptunes between whistles.

As for what ’94 brings new to the table, let’s start with those updated rosters. There’s no Gretzky to be found, but fans will be happy to take control of contemporary favourites like Connor McDavid (power rating 99) and Alex Ovechkin (95). The teams are up to date, too: the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are in; the Quebec Nordiques and Hartford Whalers are out. (Pour one out for the Nordiques.)

In terms of gameplay, here’s a short list of features present in NHL ’94 (aka NHL ’94 Rewind) that were absent from NHLPA ’93: