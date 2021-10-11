Homegrown Business: Graydon Moffat, founder of Graydon Skincare

We had the chance to talk with Graydon Moffat, founder of Graydon Skincare, about how she reinvented herself from a vegan chef and a yoga instructor to a skin care specialist.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Graydon Skincare. We’re dedicated to making plant-powered skincare that’s formulated with clinically proven superfood ingredients. Our goal is to give you good skin days, every day!

What made you want to do this work?

I actually started as a vegan chef and yoga instructor. My love for superfoods and healing inspired me to concoct skincare products in my kitchen using my favourite superfood ingredients and trusted stick blender. I shared those creations with my yoga students and the feedback was glowing! It was transformative; not just for my skin but for my future as well.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Basically, I wanted to solve the problem of bad skin days. I approached this in two ways: sustainability and efficacy.

When I say sustainability, I don’t just mean sustainable for nature. I want to help people create a skincare routine that they can sustain. You can have top-of-the-line skincare products but if they’re too expensive or the routine is too cumbersome, you might not be able to (or want to) continue with those products. So my goal was to create skincare products that are luxurious, but not completely out of reach for the average person, and something that people look forward to using each and every day.

From an efficacy standpoint, I see some disparity in the beauty world. Conventional brands are beginning to be more open to natural ingredients but they’re slow to change. And, in my opinion, their driving force is market share, not passion for making beauty better. On the other hand, you have indie brands that are passionate and doing great work, but the product efficacy isn’t always there. I wanted to provide the counter top worthy appeal and high performance of well-known legacy brands without compromising our plant-powered ingredients.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We have customers of every age! In fact, we just got a review for our Face Glow tinted moisturizer from a woman in her 60s. Our core demographic is probably women in their late 20s to early 30s. I actually thought our demo would be a little bit older but when I think about it, the younger demo makes sense. I mean, in your late 20s and early 30s, you’re starting to become more mindful about taking care of yourself and the world around you.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell our products online at graydonskincare.com and we have a wide variety of retailers. Many of our retailers are independent businesses that I love working with because they share my passion and entrepreneurial spirit. At the same time, larger retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart and The Bay are starting to carry our products and that’s a real milestone for us because it means we have the opportunity to serve up more good skin days to a wider range of people. Most of our retailers are in North America but we also have one in Hong Kong so who knows what the future holds!

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You can find Graydon Skincare products at retailers across the GTA. Check our store locator to find a brick and mortar location near you!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing brands?

There are a lot of skincare companies and natural skincare companies out there. We’re certainly not alone in that respect. I think the best question a prospective customer could ask is “What do you do differently?” The answer is that we’re very focused on nutrient-dense superfood ingredients. I mentioned earlier that my background is in the culinary world and Graydon Skincare started in my kitchen. As the company has grown, that interest and dedication to proven superfood ingredients hasn’t changed. For example, moth beans are an edible, nutrient-dense legumes. We use moth bean extract in our Fullmoon Serum because when it’s applied topically, it has skin benefits similar to conventional retinol.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Well, the worst part is a lack of work-life balance. I spend most of my time working but it’s all worth it when we receive affirmation. We get a lot of wonderful reviews from customers and it warms my heart to know that I’m helping people look and feel their best! We’ve also won some awards, including Best Natural/Organic Skincare brand in the USA/CANADA at the 2021 Beauty Shortlist Awards, so I’m very proud of that. And of course, aligning with one of Toronto’s favourite dragons, Arlene Dickinson, certainly makes all the hard work worthwhile!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

What’s the leading cause of dry skin?

A towel!

Where can we follow you?

You can find us on almost all of the major social media platforms but definitely give @graydonskincare a follow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’m a real fan of sustainably crafted fashion, especially if it looks and feels great, so it’s no surprise that I love wearing Miik. I own a number of their pieces from casual wear to more professional pieces and everything is ridiculously comfortable, looks great and lasts so long! I didn’t even know it was possible to have a comfortable blazer until I discovered their Emily Soft Blazer. And of course, I love that Miik is completely owned and operated by women.