Linguine Bronte by Alessandro Militello, Chef at Zitto Zitto Taverna

Alessandro Militello, Chef at Zitto Zitto Taverna, shared with us this Linguine Bronte recipe to try at home!

Linguine Bronte

Portion size: 4 Servings

INGREDIENTS

– 200gm pistachio

– 1 garlic clove

– 4 basil leaves

– 80ml extra virgin olive oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 480gm Linguine

– 16 shrimps

– 10 cherry tomatoes cut in half

– 1 glass white wine

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a blender, combine pistachios, garlic, basil leaves, olive oil, salt and pepper until you obtain your desired texture and set aside.

2. Clean the shrimp, remove the shells and set aside.

3. Place a pot of water on to boil the pasta. Once the water starts to boil, add salt to taste and add pasta.

4. While the pasta is cooking, in a large pan with olive oil, cherry tomato, salt, pepper, white wine, add the shrimp and let cook.

5. Once the pasta is ready remove the pasta and drain the water. Combine the pesto and pasta into the large skillet with the shrimp and mix well.

6. Plate and serve immediately.