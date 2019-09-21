Jalapeño is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

Jalapeño is a debonair gentleman who has spent years cultivating his air of mystery and gravitas. Jalapeño has spent most of his life in one home, showing off his charming looks and low maintenance personality. He is not afraid to cause a bit of a ruckus time and again, after all he has earned it! He fancies himself a bit of a puzzle, moving quickly between his relaxed pose on the couch, to pouncing after strings at a moment’s notice. This charming fellow can do it all, in style!

He is a very friendly fellow, who takes his time to get to know new people, and will slowly allow face and neck petting once he trusts you. Jalapeño has been diagnosed with diabetes; he needs to take insulin injections on a daily basis. Because of this, Jalapeño is looking for someone who is able to commit to his needs and stick to a routine!

Fun fact: Many of our diabetic cats have entered remission and continued to be stable for the rest of their lives!

Jalapeño

Age: 14 years 6 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

