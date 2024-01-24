“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based Actor Jenny Raven

Jenny Raven and I eloped on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without her laughter and love. Best part of being married to her is how inspired I am by her passion and pursuit of her career as an actor.

She was born and raised in Hong Kong and moved to Canada to attend the University of Toronto and earned a BSc in Criminology and Psychology. Over the last twenty years, she’s honed her craft and worked with renowned actors and directors in our industry, like Jodie Foster, Kiefer Sutherland, and Simu Liu.

Her dedication has made her one of the most versatile actors in the country. All her hard work has culminated in a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Lead Performer in 2023.

When she’s not working in films and on TV shows, she’s giving back to her community by teaching young up-and-comers her craft. On her days off, you’ll find her walking her dog, Schumi, through High Park with a matcha green tea in her hand. Jenny’s an incredible woman and life partner and I’m proud to be her husband.

-Written by Aris Athanasopoulos, actor, creator, and acting coach

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in Parkdale. I love this neighbourhood so much! Everything is here – F45 Parkdale, Ideal Coffee, Sorauren Park, Maple Produce to name a few.

What do you do?

I am a Toronto-based actor and I work primarily in Film/TV and sometimes video games. I have also started to coach actors out of a local studio.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a new series called My Dead Mom produced by LoCo MoMon Pictures. It’s a great new show created by Wendy Litner (How to Buy a Baby) and directed by Chandler Levack (I Like Movies).

Where can we find your work?

On all the various streaming platforms! And you can follow my work and connect with me on Instagram.