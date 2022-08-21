Chai Tea Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze from Cookbook More Mandy’s

For this week’s recipe feature, Mandy and Rebecca Wolf shared their Chai Tea Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze. This elegant Bundt hits all the chai notes—cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and clove.

Chai Tea Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze

Makes one 10-inch bundt cake (serves 8 to 10)

You will need: 10-inch Bundt pan, lightly greased with nonstick cooking spray

Ingredients:

– 1 tablespoon loose‑leaf chai tea leaves

– 2½ cups (375 g) all‑purpose flour

– 3 teaspoons baking powder

– ½ teaspoon baking soda

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 ½ cups (300 g) granulated sugar

– ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

– ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

– ½ teaspoon ground allspice

– ½ teaspoon ground ginger

– 4 large eggs

– 1 ½ cups (375 ml) whole milk

– ½ cup (125 ml) sour cream or crème fraîche

– 1 cup (225 g) salted butter, melted

– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

– 1 recipe Salted Caramel Glaze

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a small bowl or cup, combine the tea leaves with 2 tablespoons of boiling water and stir. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the steeped tea leaves, eggs, milk, sour cream, melted butter, and vanilla until smooth.

Whisk the wet mixture into the dry mixture until just combined.

Pour the mixture into a 10-inch Bundt pan and cook for 35 to 40 minutes, until a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. While the cake is baking, make the salted caramel glaze.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then use an offset spatula to loosen the cake at the edges and around the inner tube and invert it onto a wire rack.

Transfer the cake to a serving platter, then spoon the warm caramel glaze over the cake, letting it drip down the sides. Allow the glaze to set for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

This tea cake will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

From the sisters behind the bestselling cookbook Mandy’s Gourmet Salads—and the Montreal & Toronto salad bars of the same name—comes More Mandy’s. Hot off the heels of the launch of their first Toronto restaurant, More Mandy’s is highly anticipated by home cooks and healthy eaters.

This second sensational cookbook, following the runaway bestseller Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, is packed with even more salads, more smoothies, more sweets—and now morning fuel and soups too! Indulge in and be inspired by these heartwarming recipes for cold-weather meals, plus plenty of year-round favourites. Even in wintertime, there’s nothing a Mandy’s salad can’t fix.