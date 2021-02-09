“Five Minutes With” Toronto Alternative Rock band Carbon Memory

Carbon Memory is a dynamic alternative rock band that develops sonic snapshots that are both transporting and cinematic. The Toronto band cues magnetic guitars and contemplative lyrics to a reel of ambient textures that oscillate between a sense of nostalgia and optimism.

In 2018, Carbon Memory released their debut EP Panoramas and were showcased on the indie video archive Southern Souls, with two live-off-the-floor performances of the band’s jazzy and psychedelic laced track “Medusa” and their embracing folk-inspired song “Ocean of Gold”. The band went on to perform a string of shows across Southern Ontario including dates at Toronto’s iconic Opera House and Lee’s Palace.

In late summer 2020, the band returned to the studio, enlisting the help of Toronto producer Graham Walsh (Holy Fu*k, Alvvays, METZ) to best capture and instigate sonic experimentation on the group’s upcoming EP, Tourist. The result is a dynamic alternative rock record fronted by electric guitars, enveloped in atmospheric synth textures and featuring experimentations with the piano as a central compositional instrument. The FACTOR Canada funded release features the band’s most compact and direct work yet. Tourist is set to be released mid 2021.

Name: Carbon Memory

Genre: Alternative Rock

Founded: Officially 2018

# of Albums: 1 EP so far, Panoramas, our upcoming EP Tourist is coming soon in 2021

Latest Release: Tourist EP (to be released in 2021)

Latest Single: Distance

Latest Video: Distance (Live at the Opera House)

Favourite local Restaurant:

Khmer Thai

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles, Porcupine Tree

Favourite band now:

khruangbin, Altin Gun

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty, great track

Live Show Ritual:

Food at the nearest local restaurant, whatever local beer is on tap and hitting the stage!

Favourite local artist:

No Mistakes in Space

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni (when we want to treat ourselves)

Queen or College St?

Queen St…lots of cool venues and stuff happening there! The Rex, Horseshoe Tavern, Rivoli, The Cameron House, The Bovine, Forno Cultura, Khao San Road, you name it!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Trinity Bellwoods…lots of good memories, especially after grabbing a beer from Bellwoods Brewery

EP or LP?

Both…most of the records we love are LPs, but quality over quantity

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Both…missing the road these days

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti, hidden gem at Albion and Islington, check this place out, Indar’s Roti & Doubles

Any shows or albums coming up?

We’ve got an upcoming EP called Tourist, recorded and produced by Graham Walsh (Holy Fu*k, Alvvays, METZ), to be released mid 2021.