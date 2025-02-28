Five Minutes With: Toronto Hip Hop Musician Errol Eats Everything

Errol Eats Everything isn’t just an artist—he’s a movement and a trailblazing Black entrepreneur who is hell-bent on completely reshaping the music landscape. A lyrical powerhouse, blessed with sharp intellect and unapologetic authenticity, Errol devours the noise and superficiality of modern-day life, offering enlightenment, empowerment, and raw truth in its place.

Name:

Errol Eats Everything

Genre:

Hip Hop

Founded:

2021 (when I started recording for the EEE project)

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Errol Eats Everything

Latest Single:

Errol Eats Everything

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

KRS One

Favourite musician now:

Furious Evans and Cla’ence Jo

Guilty pleasure song:

Anything from Griselda

Live show ritual:

Eat Chinese food after the show

Favourite local musician:

Black Thought

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have Pop-Up shows coming and another project “Blame Furious Evans”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Linktree

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Island Mix

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Winston Churchill Blvd

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Centre Island because many Caribana moments happened there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Revival

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade