What is your business called and what does it do?

Raise Your Love Signal.

As a love and relationship coach, I help people discover the path to authentic and lasting love and work with them to develop the tools needed to create healthy, fulfilling relationships.

I also just wrote my first book Raise Your Love Signal: A Guide to Attracting and Keeping the Love of Your Life – it’s a modern relationship guide where I share practical wisdom and strategies for attracting and keeping true love.

I thought it would be perfect to launch it on Valentine’s Day. People can pick up a copy online at Amazon, Indigo and Barnes and Noble.

What made you want to do this work?

I had been single for over 15 years, in and out of meaningless relationships, never able to keep a long-term commitment, constantly attracting men who were emotionally unavailable. I started to question myself. “What is wrong with me?. Am I being too demanding? Am I not “loveable” enough? Will I be alone for the rest of my life?

This led my self-development journey to another level. I became addicted to researching everything there was out there about relationships, male-female connections, human behavior, and everything in between. I was determined to find and attract my life partner but I knew it meant I needed to change things and do the work. I accumulated a wealth of knowledge and wisdom – and concluded that it wasn’t only about finding love, but more about learning how to love myself first. It worked – I finally attracted my life partner! I wanted to pay it forward and share all I had learned with all the love seekers out there, so I got certified and dedicated my career to helping others find true love.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We’ve never been taught anything about Love or how to “be” in relationships. I knew I could help people avoid the 20 years it took me to get here through everything I learned and applied in my own life.

It’s my mission to teach people the proper Love skills to not only attract the right partner, but to also be able to be in a fun, healthy, long-lasting relationship.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Mainly women between 38-50, a few men (I’d love more!) and I also work with couples that need a little relationship maintenance 🙂

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The bulk of my business is 1;1 coaching 10 weeks containers. I also do a multitude of corporate events called “Let’s Wine About Love” which are engaging seminars about Love, dating, Relationships & Communication. I also do Speaking engagements.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

I work remotely, and have clients from all over Toronto, Canada and beyond, and I do both in-person and virtual appointments.

This is very common for this type of work. We can be anywhere.

What is the best question a prospective customer/client could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How do you tailor your approach to my unique needs and circumstances?”

My approach involves a detailed assessment that considers your specific challenges, goals, and communication styles. It’s important to identify your priorities so I can create a personalized strategy that resonates with your individual needs, and that can foster meaningful transformations in your love life. It’s also important to make sure I am the right fit for you and you, for me.

P.S I also love when they ask about past client success 🙂

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Seeing the positive transformation of my clients as we work together, especially seeing them step into their power & self worth because that is a huge part of attracting a high quality partner and being in a healthy relationship. It’s very rewarding.

Seeing couples thrive together again with the tools I teach them to put into place. It just shows how if we were taught these tools from the start of our relationship, it would be easier to succeed in them

It’s an incredible satisfaction to me.

Worst part? Is seeing my clients not learn from their mistakes and not allow themselves the proper time it requires to make the changes we’ve identified they need to make to transform their lives. Human beings hate change and change is uncomfortable but needed to upgrade. They are hard on themselves.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

How are people taking advice or working with a dating, Love or relationship coach that aren’t themselves in a relationship?

Where can we follow you?

I share a lot of love and relationships advice on my Instagram.

And I have resources and more info on my website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Atma Things. She does amazing Healing energetics work. She also makes great products that are extremely eco-friendly including candles, body products. She is just an incredibly generous human being of service to others on their healing journey.