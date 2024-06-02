Recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins from Mazola

From Mazola, this recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins is the ultimate snack of savoury goodness and is a fluffy delight. Easy to follow, it’s kid-friendly, perfect for filling your kitchen with the tantalizing aroma of cheesy pleasure, and certified to satisfy all, even the finickiest of eaters!
Cheesy Chive Muffins
Serving Size: 12 regular or 30 mini muffins
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon Fleischmann’s Baking Powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup chives
- 1 teaspoon sweet basil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black fine grind pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup Mazola Vegetable Oil
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Mix together flours, baking powder, sugar, salt and spices.
3. Stir in cheese.
4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, and add the eggs, milk and oil.
5. Stir only until moistened. Do not over-stir.
6. Grease muffin pans; fill 2/3 full with batter.
7. Bake for 18 to 20 (traditional size muffins) OR 10 to 12 minutes (mini muffins), or until a toothpick inserted in centre of muffins comes out clean.
8. Let cool in pan 5 minutes.
9. Remove from pan and finish cooling on rack.