Recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins from Mazola

June 2, 2024 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

From Mazola, this recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins is the ultimate snack of savoury goodness and is a fluffy delight. Easy to follow, it’s kid-friendly, perfect for filling your kitchen with the tantalizing aroma of cheesy pleasure, and certified to satisfy all, even the finickiest of eaters!

Recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins

Cheesy Chive Muffins

Serving Size: 12 regular or 30 mini muffins
Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon Fleischmann’s Baking Powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chives
  • 1 teaspoon sweet basil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black fine grind pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup Mazola Vegetable Oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Mix together flours, baking powder, sugar, salt and spices.

3. Stir in cheese.

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, and add the eggs, milk and oil.

5. Stir only until moistened. Do not over-stir.

6. Grease muffin pans; fill 2/3 full with batter.

7. Bake for 18 to 20 (traditional size muffins) OR 10 to 12 minutes (mini muffins), or until a toothpick inserted in centre of muffins comes out clean.

8. Let cool in pan 5 minutes.

9. Remove from pan and finish cooling on rack.

 

About Demian Vernieri 620 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles