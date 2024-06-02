Recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins from Mazola

From Mazola, this recipe for Cheesy Chive Muffins is the ultimate snack of savoury goodness and is a fluffy delight. Easy to follow, it’s kid-friendly, perfect for filling your kitchen with the tantalizing aroma of cheesy pleasure, and certified to satisfy all, even the finickiest of eaters!

Cheesy Chive Muffins

Serving Size: 12 regular or 30 mini muffins

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon Fleischmann’s Baking Powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chives

1 teaspoon sweet basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black fine grind pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 cup Mazola Vegetable Oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Mix together flours, baking powder, sugar, salt and spices.

3. Stir in cheese.

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, and add the eggs, milk and oil.

5. Stir only until moistened. Do not over-stir.

6. Grease muffin pans; fill 2/3 full with batter.

7. Bake for 18 to 20 (traditional size muffins) OR 10 to 12 minutes (mini muffins), or until a toothpick inserted in centre of muffins comes out clean.

8. Let cool in pan 5 minutes.

9. Remove from pan and finish cooling on rack.