Every restaurant, club and event space will have something going on New Year’s Eve. If you’d rather be out celebrating than cozying up in your pajamas and counting down with the television on, then we have a few places that have made our Top 10 list…and recommend you book it NOW!

D20-20 at the Storm Crow Manor: The theme is D&D thanks to all the nerds who keep showing this hotspot the love! Admission is only $25 and includes admission, food, champagne, live DJ and a chance to roll a D20 for great prizes (we heard one was a Platinum meal ticket that entitles the bearer to a free meal at the Manor every single day for the entire 2020) www.stormcrow.com

Dystropolis at Chotto Matte: Step into 2020 and into a futurist world where Tokyo metropolis meets a cosmic dystopian setting. Expect intergalactic acrobats and cyborg queens along with unique cocktails and bottomless prosecco and canapes. Go early for dinner and stay after 10 pm for the main event ($75 for party only). DJ Bambii will keep you moving.

2020 Music Video Countdown at Weslodge: It’s a party through the ages and dancing through the decades at this popular restaurant. Enjoy a set menu, cocktail and bubbly at midnight. Popular videos from every decade play on the big screens with live DJs will sure to get everyone on their feet. (General admission to party only $20)

Countdown NYE: considered the GTA’s largest celebration, Countdown NYE is back for the 10th year and this year, the bash will be held at Liberty Grand. The venue houses three uniquely designed rooms and two floors to wander. Each room will have three different sounds including electronic and hip hop. This year DJ Charlie B will be at the helm on the main stage along with Alan Aguero, Clutch, DJ Luma. DJ Khalif, DJ Hyper, Nocturnal and others will also join in the fun. Tickets start at $60.

D|BAR: Gala seating starts at 9:30 pm at this hotspot located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville. Enjoy a four-course menu ($175) includes champagne on arrival and a midnight toast!

Cafe Boulud: Ring in the new year in style at Chef Daniel Boulud’s Toronto restaurant located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville. From 9 pm to 11 pm enjoy a four-course menu and a glass of champagne upon arrival.

La Societe Bloor: Join in one last time before the city’s beloved and award-winning Parisian style bistro shutters its doors. New Year’s Eve will be the final curtain call and will be a night to remember. A luxe prix fixe ($100) menu starting at 7:30 pm, along with DJ and complimentary sparkling wine at midnight.

NYE Rooftop Party at The Broadview Hotel: Countdown to a fresh new year admiring the epic city skyline from the top of this Riverside hotel. Two burlesque shows by High Society Cabaret will entertain all. Dance the night away with DJ Danny Floh Back and enjoy passed canapes and two drinks with your ticket ($93.30)

Regulars Bar: Inspired by gambling halls and casino of the 1920s this throwback to Hollywood’s “Golden Age” is a welcoming spot to unwind and have some fun. NYE will have non-stop music by DJ Tilt. Come for the party ($30) or come for dinner first ($35) or stay for both ($60).

ROM New Year’s Eve Celebration: Not your usual NYE party BUT BETTER! Dance the night away under the dinosaurs, check out the latest Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches exhibition, DJs, live bands all included ($101.70) OR book yourselves in for one of their special dinners at the ROM’s C5 + exhibition + party. Prices available on the site.