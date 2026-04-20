Homegrown Business: Parisa Agahi of Tresssion

For decades, compression therapy has been clinically prescribed yet culturally sidelined — a medical solution many women need but few feel comfortable wearing. That gap is what led Parisa Agahi to found Tresssion, a Toronto-based startup launching March 3 that introduces what it calls the world’s first medical-lifestyle compression category, offering elevated trousers and leggings with verified medical-grade functionality designed to look and feel like modern wardrobe staples rather than medical garments. Inspired by watching her mother struggle to consistently wear prescribed compression stockings after a varicose vein diagnosis, Agahi set out to address the widespread non-compliance tied to outdated design and limited options, working to bridge the long-standing divide between clinical necessity and everyday style. We spoke to her about building a new category from the ground up and rethinking how women experience compression therapy.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Tresssion is a Toronto-based startup launching on March 3rd – the world’s first medical-lifestyle compression category offering elevated trousers and leggings combined with medical-grade functionality, built to look and feel like modern wardrobe staples rather than medical garments.

What made you want to do this work?

For decades, compression therapy has been prescribed to 1 in every 3 women for circulation, leg fatigue, and chronic venous conditions — yet adoption remains low because solutions have been limited to traditional compression stockings.

This was, in fact, my mother’s experience due to her varicose veins diagnosis. But like so many women, she struggled to wear compression stockings consistently because the options felt uncomfortable, inconvenient, and disconnected from everyday life.

This has presented a widespread 80% therapy non-compliance, despite the proven clinical benefits of graduated compression garments.

Watching that experience firsthand is what led me to start Tression.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Low adoption rates of compression therapy, a medical solution that is prescribed to 1-in-every 3 individual, due to the poor design of existing medical compression garments for the last several decades.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Women 30 to 70 years old who are prescribed compression or have a lifestyle with long hours of sitting or standing and experience tired, aching legs.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are launching on March 3rd through our e-commerce website as well as partner clinics across the GTA.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Physiotherapy, chiropody, and MedSpa clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals carry traditional compression garments.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How do the Tression garments differ from medical compression stockings and the lifestyle compression products such as Skims and Lululemon?

Answer: Tression combines the 2 industries and categories of product, by bringing together the medical grade compression (verified 20-30 mmHg graduated compression) with lifestyle designs that look and feel like buttery-soft and polished silhouettes.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part is being able to help women across the world support their wellness while feeling confident and comfortable in their fit, without any sacrifice!

Worst part is that defining a whole new category is challenging. Manufacturers and suppliers are used to accommodating either category (medical hosiery or fashion garments), and R&D takes a long time to re-invent the best of both worlds.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I spent 12+ hours every day sitting down and inducing tired legs while building Tression, so I can help other women experience light legs without discomfort 🙂

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

The Hive – a local co-coworking space that I also work from!