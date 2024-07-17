Endy: The Original Canadian Made Mattress-In-A-Box

As someone who has closely followed and experienced the sleep revolution spearheaded by Endy, a Toronto-started venture by two innovative individuals, my expectations when purchasing their queen size mattress were understandably high. The company’s journey from a local startup to being embraced by Sleep Country Canada only bolstered my confidence in choosing Endy for my cabin outfitting project at my rural property. Reflecting on the insights from our first interview with the original founders and a follow-up article about the brand in 2019, my intrigue in Endy’s approach to sleep comfort and their celebrated mattress-in-a-box concept grew tremendously.

Purchasing the mattress in Toronto and having it delivered to my property was a breeze. The efficiency of the delivery process is impressive; it arrived much quicker than anticipated. Unboxing was an experience in itself – the mattress, neatly rolled and vacuum-sealed, began to take shape and fluff up immediately upon opening the box and cutting open the plastic wrap. This transformation from a compactly boxed item to a full-size queen mattress in only a few seconds was not only astonishing but also highlighted the convenience factor that had initially drawn me to Endy. The reality that this mattress could be so easily transported and set up, whether for a secondary housing unit or a cozy cabin on a property like mine, was a point of great satisfaction.

For my cabin, the need for a mattress that could be moved with minimal hassle while not compromising on comfort was paramount. The queen mattress from Endy not only met but exceeded these requirements. Its design, tailored for a refreshing sleep experience, has proven to be a perfect complement to the serene cabin surroundings, ensuring that my time spent there is as restorative as it is enjoyable. Endy has several aspects of its mattress that made it a great sleep. Their proprietary Comfort Foam is temperature neutral which means that whether it is cold or hot, the mattress maintains its shape, firmness and comfort. The foam is also breathable, allowing heat to escape away from the body. These temperature regulators are great for a place with such extreme highs and lows like Ontario does. If you are sleeping with your partner, the foam also minimises motion transfer to reduce the movement felt when one person is tossing and turning.

Reflecting on the entire purchasing and unboxing experience, coupled with the solid sleep quality provided night after night, the Endy queen mattress has been a remarkable addition to my cabin. It champions the innovative spirit that I’ve admired in Endy since its inception – an ethos that has been reiterated through the heartfelt stories and customer experiences shared in our featured articles on the Toronto Guardian. The fact that it is made in Canada at factories in both Toronto and Montréal is always going to be a selling point for me as I hope we are able to bring more manufacturing back to Canada that provides good jobs for our fellow Canadians. This good craftsmanship also allows Endy to offer a 15-year warranty on manufacturing flaws.

To anyone contemplating a new mattress, particularly for a location that benefits from the ease of transportation and setup, I wholeheartedly recommend the Endy mattress. It stands as a testimony to Canadian innovation in sleep technology, backed by a company whose journey from a passionate start-up to a beloved national brand is both inspiring and reassuring. For those interested in checking out their products or learning more about their services, a visit to the Endy website is definitely in order. You can also now check out the Endy mattress in person at their brick and mortar store inside CF Sherway Gardens.